An in-depth exploration of HFRO's dividend history, yield, and growth, using data from GuruFocus

Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) recently announced a dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on September 29, 2023, with the ex-dividend date set for September 21, 2023. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, we turn our attention to the company's dividend track record, yield, and growth rates. Using data from GuruFocus, we delve into Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Do?

Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its goal is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company's portfolio of investments spans various industries such as financial, chemicals, energy, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing, and others.

Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO): A Comprehensive Analysis of Dividend Sustainability

A Glimpse at Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's Dividend History

Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2000. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. The chart below shows the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO): A Comprehensive Analysis of Dividend Sustainability

Breaking Down Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Highland Opportunities and Income Fund currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 11.09% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 11.09%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Based on Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock as of today is approximately 11.09%.

Story continues

Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO): A Comprehensive Analysis of Dividend Sustainability

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of June 30, 2023, Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's profitability 2 out of 10 as of June 30, 2023, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 5 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must exhibit robust growth metrics. Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects, thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's revenue has increased by approximately -2.90% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 61.94% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's earnings increased by approximately -5.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 62.61% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts

Given the analysis of Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, investors should exercise caution. The company's low profitability and growth ranks, coupled with its underperformance in revenue and EPS growth relative to global competitors, cast doubt on the sustainability of its dividends. It is crucial for investors to monitor these factors closely and make informed decisions based on their risk tolerance and investment objectives.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

