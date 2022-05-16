U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.00
    -15.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,065.00
    -55.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,302.00
    -80.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.00
    -7.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.84
    -0.65 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.90
    -6.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.11 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0422
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.57
    -2.20 (-6.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3190
    +0.1340 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,866.27
    +227.85 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.28
    -13.82 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.96
    +7.81 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Highlander Partners Announces the Formation of High Point Aerotechnologies LLC, Appoints Jim Gavrilis as President and CEO

·3 min read

Mr. Gavrilis Will Lead High Point's Efforts in Establishing a Platform in the Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems ("C-UAS") Market

DALLAS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlander Partners, a leading private investment firm with over $2 billion of assets under management, today announced the founding of High Point Aerotechnologies LLC ("High Point" or "High Point Aerotech"). High Point is a holding company formed to pursue the rapidly evolving C-UAS industry through the acquisition and development of established operating companies, emerging technologies, and industry experts. Jim Gavrilis has been recruited to lead High Point as President and CEO. He brings a diverse and distinguished background from military, business, and academia, with extensive expertise in electronic warfare and UAS technology.

Highlander Partners. (PRNewsFoto/Highlander Partners, L.P.) (PRNewsFoto/HIGHLANDER PARTNERS_ L_P_)
Highlander Partners. (PRNewsFoto/Highlander Partners, L.P.) (PRNewsFoto/HIGHLANDER PARTNERS_ L_P_)

Jim is a former U.S. Army officer with over 24 years of experience in command and staff. He has served overseas in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East in training, peacekeeping, and combat operations, including two tours in Iraq commanding and directing joint, interagency, and multinational counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations. Throughout his career, Jim served in the 25th Infantry Division, the 3rd and 5th Special Forces Groups, USASOC, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Army Staff's Special Operations Division.

After retiring from the Army, Jim held senior level positions with several private sector defense contractors. He has served as Vice President for Special Operations Programs, Chief of Staff, and Director of Strategic Initiatives in a variety of Defense and Intelligence companies. He has also served as Senior Advisor to the Center for Naval Analyses, the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, and USSOCOM. In academia, Jim has taught graduate courses at Georgetown University and George Washington University, and has taught at the State Department's Foreign Service Institute.

Jim Gavrilis remarked: "I am extremely excited to take the helm at High Point and work alongside Highlander. We are committed to supporting the defense of our nation against this evolving threat and will remain mission focused on developing needed capabilities for the U.S. and our Allies. With the right team and targeted acquisitions, we have a significant opportunity to create a leadership position in the dynamic C-UAS market. We are in the process of recruiting subject matter experts to join the High Point team, and we intend to analyze both mature businesses and developing technologies for potential acquisition."

"We have been highly focused on exploring the C-UAS arena," commented Ben Slater, Partner at Highlander. "The industry is young, fragmented and has remarkable growth potential. Our objective is to build a substantial C-UAS platform, and the establishment of High Point demonstrates Highlander's dedication to this effort. In this nascent industry built on emerging technology, deep and practical expertise is a requisite and Jim is the perfect leader for this undertaking."

Larry Hirsch, Chairman of Highlander Partners, added, "Under Jim's experienced leadership, we intend to deploy Highlander's creative approach to company-building to become a significant factor in the emerging C-UAS industry, which is of critical importance to our national security."

About Highlander Partners, L.P.
Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with over $2 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow both organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highlander-partners-announces-the-formation-of-high-point-aerotechnologies-llc-appoints-jim-gavrilis-as-president-and-ceo-301547563.html

SOURCE Highlander Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees New S&P 500 Losses After Bear Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bounce in US stocks is a bear market rally and more declines lie ahead, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape“With valuations now m

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • When your neighbor asks: 'Has the stock market bottomed yet?'

    The bulls are beginning to stalk the stock market carnage. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 16, 2022.

  • 3 Big Reasons to Buy Upstart on the Dip

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is an explosive financial technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks. After reaching an all-time high of $401 per share in 2021, Upstart stock has progressively fallen, at one point by as much as 93% since. Investors took particular issue with the company's recent Q1 2022 earnings report, sending the stock down more than 50% on the day results were released.

  • Warren Buffett's Cost Basis on These 4 Stocks Is Shockingly Low

    Over the past six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has demonstrated that he knows a thing or two about investing. Since taking Berkshire's reins in 1965, he's created more than $680 billion in shareholder value and generated an average annual return -- I repeat, average annual return -- of 20.1% for his company's stock. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's ongoing success, such as portfolio concentration and his love of dividend stocks, arguably the biggest key to the Oracle of Omaha's outperformance is his willingness to hold investments for long periods.

  • George Soros Backs Bet on Rivian as Ford Delivers Bad News

    Rivian got scared but the electric vehicle maker made up for it well. The young manufacturer of electric SUVs and pickups has just cleared some of the many doubts hanging over its short-term future. The Irvine, Calif.-based company confirmed its production target of 25,000 vehicles in 2022, despite supply chain disruptions, chip shortages and soaring raw material prices.

  • Switzerland’s Central Bank Scooped Up Apple, AMC, Tesla, and Rivian Stock

    The Swiss National Bank materially raised investments in iPhone maker Apple, movie-theater chain AMC, and electric-vehicle makers Tesla and Rivian.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has had a wild ride in the last few years. Then it was part of the epic meme-stock frenzy of 2021 when retail investors grouped to buy and hold downtrodden businesses. Fortunately, with the help of retail investors, AMC has survived the worst of the pandemic.

  • Stocks, Futures Waver After Big China Data Miss: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe fluctuated and US equity futures slipped as traders weighed China’s latest measures to support its economy after poor data fueled concerns about the global outlook.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityTerra Hasn’t Kille

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy During the Tech Sell-Off

    Investors have herded to value stocks and safer assets of late in response to rising interest rates, historically high inflation levels, and fears connected to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The market may continue to face downward pressure for the foreseeable future; however, that doesn't mean we should postpone buying stocks for the time being. Let's examine three promising growth stocks today that could generate fortunes for investors down the road.

  • FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

    Ponzi schemes continue to infest the cryptocurrency sector, adding to the industry's growing challenges.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Crypto investor Barry Silbert offers sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes this week

    Billionaire crypto investor, Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, on Saturday offered sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes recently. It’s been a tough six months to be a crypto investor.

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Stock Market Sell-Off

    Stock market crashes and corrections happen. A bear market of at least a 20% decline will also eventually happen again, maybe even this month. St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said it's a "fantasy" to believe the worst inflation the U.S. has experienced in 40 years could be tamed by tiptoeing around it.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Shanghai Lockdowns To Ease

    Here are May's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China gets ready to ease Covid lockdowns. Regulatory relief hopes also are rising.

  • Euro Is Sliding Toward Dollar Parity for First Time in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityThe euro is on the verge of U.S. dollar parity for the first time in two decades.Europe’s common currency has already slumped to a five-year low