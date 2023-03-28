Highlight Event and Entertainment AG's (VTX:HLEE) largest shareholders are private equity firms who were rewarded as market cap surged CHF16m last week

Key Insights

Highlight Event and Entertainment's significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 3 shareholders own 56% of the company

Insider ownership in Highlight Event and Entertainment is 24%

If you want to know who really controls Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (VTX:HLEE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 35% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Clearly, private equity firms benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by CHF16m last week.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Highlight Event and Entertainment.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Highlight Event and Entertainment?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in Highlight Event and Entertainment. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Highlight Event and Entertainment. Our data shows that Swiss International Investment Portfolio Ag is the largest shareholder with 26% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 19% and 11% of the stock. Bernhard Burgener, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Highlight Event and Entertainment

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG. Insiders have a CHF33m stake in this CHF142m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 12% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 35%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 28%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Highlight Event and Entertainment better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Highlight Event and Entertainment (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

