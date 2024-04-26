Highlight Event and Entertainment Full Year 2023 Earnings: CHF0.88 loss per share (vs CHF1.42 loss in FY 2022)

Highlight Event and Entertainment (VTX:HLEE) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF513.1m (down 13% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: CHF11.4m (loss narrowed by 15% from FY 2022).

  • CHF0.88 loss per share (improved from CHF1.42 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Highlight Event and Entertainment shares are down 2.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Highlight Event and Entertainment (including 2 which don't sit too well with us).

