Highlight Event and Entertainment (VTX:HLEE) shareholders have endured a 55% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (VTX:HLEE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. In that time, the share price dropped 57%. So it's good to see it climbing back up. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Highlight Event and Entertainment wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Highlight Event and Entertainment saw its revenue grow by 3.6% per year, compound. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. This uninspiring revenue growth has no doubt helped send the share price lower; it dropped 16% during the period. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term). Keep in mind it isn't unusual for good businesses to have a tough time or a couple of uninspiring years.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SWX:HLEE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2023

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Highlight Event and Entertainment shareholders are down 16% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Highlight Event and Entertainment better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Highlight Event and Entertainment (including 2 which are significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

