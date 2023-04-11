HIGHLIGHTS: EVs – Wheels, Chargers and Lithium: Join Virtual Panel April 4 at 10 AM EST

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat panel on EV technologies on Tuesday, April 4 at 10 AM ET. The live event featured the CEO’S of Zoomcar, Carbon Revolution, Li-Metal Corp., the SVP of Program Development at EVgo, Inc., a Partner at Vinson & Elkins and a Managing Director at ICR. The panel was joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

Watch the highlight video below (or click the link underneath to see the entire event):

Watch FULL REPLAY: CLICK HERE

Speakers:

Maciej Jastrzebski, Co-Founder, CEO and Director, Li-Metal Corp. (CSE: LIM; OTC: LIMFF)

Marcy Bauer, Senior Vice President, Program Deployment, EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO)

Jake Dingle, CEO, Carbon Revolution (merging with Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: TRCA])

Greg Moran, CEO, Zoomcar (merging with Innovative International Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: IOAC])

Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins LLP

Kevin Mclaughlin, Managing Director, ICR

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov

Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge and CorpGov

Companies:

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar is India’s largest marketplace for cars on rent. From short road trips to quick in-city drives for groceries, supply pick-up, food runs, we have the cheapest car rental options for all your needs! A hatchback for daily commute, a sedan for short trips, SUV for hills or a luxury car for a surprise. With Zoomcar, you can experience the convenience of online booking. The cars listed on our platform come with all-India permits that include vehicle insurance. It is extremely easy to pick up the car from the host location. You can drive unlimited KMs, with 100% Free Cancellation up to 6 hours before the trip start, 0 Security Deposit, 0 Toll Charges, and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Car rent per KM starts as low as Rs. 49/hour. From short road trips to quick in-city drives for groceries, supply pick-up, meeting friends and family, doctor visits, business trips, we have the cheapest car rental options for all your needs! A hatchback for daily commute, a sedan for short trips, SUV for hills or a luxury car for a surprise.

About EVGO

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since its founding in 2010, EVgo has led the way to a cleaner transportation future and its network has been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2019 through the purchase of renewable energy certificates. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network includes around 900 fast charging locations, 60 metropolitan areas and 30 states. EVgo continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo eXtend

, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima

, EVgo Inside

, EVgo Rewards

, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

About Li-Metal

Li-Metal is developing and commercializing technologies that address key challenges in the supply chain of next generation batteries. Our technologies are poised to dramatically lower the cost of high-performance metallic lithium anodes, and increase the security and sustainability of lithium metal production. Our mission is to create scalable technologies that support and accelerate adoption of next-generation batteries, and to provide a reliable supply of critical materials and components for new energy applications.

About Carbon Revolution

Carbon Revolution is a global technology company and Tier 1 OEM supplier, which has successfully innovated, commercialized and industrialized the supply of lightweight carbon fibre wheels to the global automotive industry.

The Company was founded in 2007 with the purpose of bringing disruptive efficiency technology to all vehicles. Carbon Revolution has progressed from single prototypes to designing and manufacturing wheels at commercial scale for some of the most prestigious brands in the world. With over 60,000 Carbon Revolution wheels on the road, Carbon Revolution is the recognized leader in the sector. Carbon Revolution has penetrated the performance and premium end of the market with OEM programs for Ford, Ferrari, General Motors and Renault. Carbon Revolution was recently awarded its first EV wheel program with a North American OEM, and has more EV programs in development.

About Vinson & Elkins

Vinson & Elkins is recognized as a premier law firm with a diversified practice that serves the needs of a global industry. We offer an integrated team of nearly 700 skilled lawyers in 12 global locations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more than 100 years, V&E has achieved excellent results for clients around the world. Our reputation has been built on handling day-to-day matters, as well as those involving pivotal and bet-the-company legal issues. Consistently high rankings in legal directories such as Chambers and Legal 500, among others, reflects the confidence we have earned from clients and peers by delivering excellent results over the long term.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR and LinkedIn.

