HIGHLIGHTS: AI Training & Going Public: Join CEOs of iLearningEngines, Arrowroot in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with iLearningEngines on Jan. 23. The event featured Harish Chidambaran, CEO and Matthew Safaii, CEO of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ARRW), moderated by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a video session that lasted approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience. Watch highlights below:

Mr. Chidambaran and Mr. Safaii discussed:

An overview of iLearningEngines, its technology, AI in the industry and the company’s target market

A detailed discussion on iLearningEngines’ partnership with Vedhik eSchools and the traction the company is experiencing in the insurance vertical

Details about iLearningEngines’ merger with Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. and its journey to the public markets ahead

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines is the market leader in cloud-based, AI driven mission critical training for enterprises. iLearningEngines has consistently ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. iLearningEngines’ AI and Learning Automation platform is used by enterprises to productize their enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. The intense demand for scalable outcome-based training has led to deployments in some of the most regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, including Healthcare, Education, Insurance, Retail, Oil & Gas / Energy, Manufacturing and Government. iLearningEngines was founded by Harish Chidambaran in 2010, with headquarters in Bethesda, MD and offices in Dubai, UAE and Trivandrum, Pune and Kochi, India.

About Harish Chidambaran

Mr. Harish Chidambaran is the Chief Executive Officer of iLearningEngines, an Enterprise AI platform for Learning and Work Automation. Under the leadership of Mr. Chidambaran, iLearningEngines has seen exceptional growth and was ranked #5 in 2019, by Deloitte Technology Fast 500 that ranks the fastest growing technology companies (public and private) in North America. ILE has been ranked high on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for six years in a row. Today iLearningEngines has grown to a global conglomerate with offices in USA, India, UAE, UK and Australia, and has partnered with Arrowroot Capital Management to go public via their SPAC.

Mr. Chidambaran is a visionary leader and accomplished CEO with a strong history of leadership positions in the technology industry. Mr. Chidambaran was the Winner of the EY Entrepreneur of The Year 2020 Mid Atlantic. Mr. Chidambaran started his technology career in Silicon Valley as a Member of Technical Staff in the UltraSparc Microprocessor Design Group at Sun Microsystems. Mr. Chidambaran has Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Electrical Engineering, and received an M.S. in Management from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Arrowroot Acquisition Corp.

Arrowroot is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Arrowroot is sponsored by affiliates of Arrowroot Capital Management, a leading investor in enterprise software. Arrowroot was founded on November 5, 2020 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA.

About Matthew Safaii

Matthew Safaii is the Managing Partner and founder of Arrowroot Capital. He is also the Managing Partner, member of its investment committee, and CEO of Arrowroot Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Arrowroot Capital. His primary responsibilities include overseeing Arrowroot Capital, investment professionals and the Strategic Resources Group, as well as qualifying deals, conducting due diligence, executing transactions, and monitoring portfolio companies.

Matthew has worked at several private equity firms in the US and Europe. He is also an entrepreneur. His deal and board experience are concentrated in growth equity investments, but also has experience in leveraged buyouts and restructuring. Before founding Arrowroot Capital, Matthew was a Managing Director and Head of the Acquisitions Team at Actua Corp. While at Actua, Matthew was a lead or active investor and board member of several companies including VelocityEHS, Parchment, Instamed, and InvestorForce. He was also an investment committee member of Rittenhouse Ventures, an early stage VC based in Philadelphia.

Prior to Actua, Matthew worked in the technology group at TA Associates in the Boston and London offices. During his tenure, Matthew was an active investor, including board meeting attendance with: Creditex, Smartstream Technologies and OpenLink Financial. Prior to TA Associates, Matthew worked at Platinum Equity in Los Angeles, where he was involved with Platinum’s investment in Broadspire Services. Matthew was also the co-founder of Quewey, a digital media company based in Philadelphia. Matthew was awarded “Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors” in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 and was also awarded “Top 25 Software Investor” for 2020.

Matthew currently sits on the board of Mednet, Kore, Hammertech, Fluentcommerce, Snaplogic, Engage3, Clickatel and ARRW.

