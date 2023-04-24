HIGHLIGHTS: Powering EVs with Europe’s First Lithium Mine – Critical Metals Fireside

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with Critical Metals Corp. on Monday, April 13 at 10 AM ET. The live event featured Critical Metals Executive Chairman Tony Sage and Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SZZL) Director Carolyn Trabuco. The panel was joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

Watch the highlight video below (or click the link underneath to see the entire event):

Critical Metals touched on these topics:

The formation of Critical Metals, to be completed through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SZZL)

The development of the Wolfsberg Lithium Project, what is expected to be the world’s first licensed lithium mine in Europe

The increasing demand for lithium to support the world’s electric vehicles, and how Critical Metals will play a key role in Europe’s burgeoning EV market

About the Speakers:

About Tony Sage, Executive Chairman, Critical Metals

Tony Sage has more than 35 years’ experience in corporate advisory services, funds management and capital raising predominantly within the resource sector. Mr. Sage is based in Western Australia and has been involved in the management and financing of listed mining companies for the last 22 years. Mr. Sage has operated in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Romania, Russia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Congo, South Africa, Indonesia, China and Australia. He currently holds the position of Executive Chairman of ASX listed CuFe Ltd and European Lithium Limited and Executive Director of ASX listed Cyclone Metals Limited.

About Carolyn Trabuco, Director, Sizzle Acquisition Corp.

Carolyn Trabuco is a business and finance professional with expertise in the fields of strategic advisory, commodities and ESG. With extensive experience in executive leadership, financial analysis, investment and funds management, financial management and audit, Carolyn’s long career includes leadership roles as CFO, portfolio manager and lead analyst. Mrs. Trabuco is Founder and Board Director of Azul Brazilian Airline (NYSE: AZUL), a member of the Board of Director and Audit Committee for Sizzle Acquisition Corp. and founder of strategic advisory firm, Thistledown Advisory Group, LLC. Mrs. Trabuco supports the community as Adjunct Professor of Finance and Alternative Investments, WCBT, Sacred Heart University, and Town of Fairfield, CT Pension Board, Chairman.

About Critical Metals

At the closing of the proposed business combination announced on October 24, 2022 between European Lithium AT (Investments) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR) and Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SZZL), Critical Metals is expected to be a leading lithium mining company. Critical Metals is expected to own the Wolfsberg Lithium Project, as well as a 20%interest in additional Austrian projects currently held by European Lithium Ltd. For more information, please visit https://criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Note: the closing of the deSPAC transaction has not yet been determined but is expected to occur sometime in the second quarter of 2023.

