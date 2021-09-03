Highlights of Xi's speech at Global Trade in Services Summit

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadaily.com.cn:

1 President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video on Thursday. [Graphicchinadaily.com.cn]

President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video on Thursday.

Here are some highlights from the speech.

- China will set up a stock exchange in Beijing and build it into a major base for innovative small and medium-sized firms.

- China will promote the implementation of a negative list for cross-border trade in services across the country.

- China will share its technological development achievements with the world.

- China is willing to share development opportunities of the services trade with all countries.

- China supports Beijing and other localities in piloting the alignment of domestic rules with the ones in high-standard international free trade agreements.

- China will build digital trade demonstration zones.

- China will increase support for the services sector in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

- Peace, development and win-win cooperation are the "golden keys" to solving problems in international economy, trade and investment.

- China will explore the building of national demonstration zones to promote the innovative development of services trade.

- China will optimize the rules governing the services sector.



