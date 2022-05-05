U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.75
    -31.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,777.00
    -192.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,406.75
    -124.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.80
    -13.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.26
    +0.45 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.60
    +28.80 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    +0.57 (+2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.05
    -3.20 (-10.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2406
    -0.0229 (-1.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9610
    +0.7870 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,518.48
    +520.93 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.47
    +39.14 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,592.50
    +99.05 (+1.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Highly qualified foreign nurses arrive in 31 U.S. states to address the US nursing shortage

·3 min read

CINCINNATI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel International, a division of leading healthcare staffing firm Health Carousel, and provider of the PassportUSA program, welcomed record levels of new foreign-educated registered nurses to the United States in the first quarter of 2022. Over the last 17 years, the company has assisted nurses from the Philippines, UAE, South Korea, India, and many other countries in preparing to meet the requirements of nursing practice in the U.S. These new, highly trained registered nurses welcomed in the first quarter are beginning their employment in 31 different U.S. states, as far west at Hawaii to as far east as Maine and will provide U.S. hospitals with the much-needed nursing staff to care for patients, as well as a critical stabilization of their nursing workforce.

The PassportUSA program by Health Carousel International assists registered nurses, physical and occupational therapists and medical technologists who wish to immigrate to the United States and begin or continue their practice while providing for better opportunities for their families. Through this program, foreign-educated healthcare professionals have come to rely on Health Carousel to receive educational, clinical and immigration preparation, study programs, testing and visa support over a period lasting 18-36 months. The company not only funds and provides these preparatory services, but physically welcomes all new arriving healthcare professionals at the airport when they arrive in the US, and assists them with housing arrangements, community acclimation, educational support and even other support for their accompanying family members.

Since 2005, Health Carousel has helped thousands of foreign-educated healthcare professionals realize their American Dream, fostering long-term careers and healthy, happy lives in all 50 states of the U.S.

"It's such a joy to be a partner to someone in coming to America, supporting them as they begin employment, and watching them grow in their careers here," said Katie Glaser, Senior Vice President of Health Carousel International. "They also become an important part of the fabric of their new communities and advance in their careers into nursing leadership roles and nursing faculty, get involved in their local schools, volunteer opportunities and other community programs. The ripple effect of what we do is so positive."

Health Carousel has also for many years invested heavily in setting the standard for ethical and socially responsible healthcare recruitment, and in nursing scholarship and other preparatory programs in the Philippines, Uganda and other countries. Continued investments in these areas include:

  • Representation on the board of and authoring sponsor of the code of ethics of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR)

  • Recognition as a Certified Ethical Recruitment Firm by the Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices, a division of CGFNS International

  • The company's close partnership and sponsorship of the expansion of the Daisy Foundation's Daisy Awards internationally, recognizing excellence in nursing care around the world.

  • NLE master class

  • Sponsorship of source country professional nursing governance bodies at their annual events, such as the Philippine Nurses Association

  • IELTS and NCLEX preparation

  • Transition to practice modules

  • Nurse Residency programs

  • USA hospital guided orientation programs

  • Free CEUs, clinical coaching and career advancement programs designed to sustain nursing and other healthcare professions globally

More information on the company's investments in supporting international healthcare providers can be found here: https://www.passportusa.com/supporting-healthcare-professionals-globally

About Health Carousel
Health Carousel is a leading healthcare workforce solutions company committed to working with world-class healthcare facilities across the country, providing rewarding assignments and long-term career opportunities for Registered Nurses, Physicians, Allied Health Professionals, and Advanced Practice Professionals. Driven by its purpose to improve lives and make healthcare work better, Health Carousel is committed to rapidly responding to the healthcare talent needs across the country, while also investing in and supporting the ethical recruitment of healthcare professionals and the sustainability of healthcare professions globally. For more information about Health Carousel visit www.healthcarousel.com or contact pr@healthcarousel.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highly-qualified-foreign-nurses-arrive-in-31-us-states-to-address-the-us-nursing-shortage-301540185.html

SOURCE HEALTH CAROUSEL

