Highly Trusted Resource for the Gluten-Free Community, Mama Knows Gluten Free Announces Acquisition By Stealth Acquirer

·2 min read

Launched in 2017, Mama Knows Gluten Free found market fit by providing easy-to-follow, family-friendly, recipes featuring affordable and simple ingredients.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2017, Mama Knows Gluten Free found market fit by providing easy-to-follow, family-friendly, recipes featuring affordable and simple ingredients. With a catalog of hundreds of engaging posts and recipes, the site serves as a go-to resource for millions of visitors each year.

Audrey Roberts, Mama Knows Gluten Free founder, said "I have been very blessed by the business I have built at Mama Knows Gluten Free. I have worked hard to build an incredibly reputable brand and have become one of the leading resources for gluten-free recipes allowing the business to grow rapidly.

The FE team was great to work with throughout the sales process. They quickly identified a company that met my terms and has the same passion for developing only the highest quality content for our readers.  FE International did an outstanding job of guiding the transaction to an efficient close, and they worked diligently to get the best outcome for everyone involved.

We are honored to transition Mama Knows Gluten Free to the new ownership team, which has the expertise and commitment to further our growth and success into the future. I am very excited to follow Mama Knows Gluten Free's continued accomplishments under the new ownership and know the website and brand will continue to grow and serve the gluten-free community".

After serving as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition, CEO of FE International, Inc., Thomas Smale, commented, "It was a pleasure working with Audrey and to get this deal across the finish line. Mama Knows Gluten Free presents as a great opportunity for the new owner to keep growing a highly authoritative business in a great industry. We're excited to see the business and community continue to flourish".

About Mama Knows Gluten Free

On a mission to make gluten-free recipes accessible for the entire family since 2017, Mama Knows Gluten Free provides readers with high-quality and easy-to-follow recipes with clear step-by-step instructions and how-to videos. We make following a gluten-free diet easy. Among our catalog of hundreds of gluten-free recipes, we also have many dairy-free and paleo options as well.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a three-time Inc. 5000 company.

Press Contact:

Thomas Smale
+1 (800) 403 9067
http://www.feinternational.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highly-trusted-resource-for-the-gluten-free-community-mama-knows-gluten-free-announces-acquisition-by-stealth-acquirer-301728187.html

SOURCE FE International

