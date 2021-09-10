U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,676.86
    -1,912.61 (-4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Highmark Health, Allegheny Health Network Unveil New AHN Wexford Hospital

·6 min read

State-of-the-art, full-service hospital brings comprehensive, high-quality health care closer to home for residents of communities north of Pittsburgh

Mario Lemieux Foundation Healing Terrace, Austin's Playroom among many unique amenities for patients and families

WEXFORD, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives of Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network (AHN) today joined community leaders and elected officials in Pine Township to officially unveil AHN Wexford Hospital – a state-of-the-art, all-private 160-bed hospital that will bring a full range of high-quality, innovative health care services to residents of communities north of Pittsburgh. The hospital is expected to open to patients in the coming weeks, pending licensing by the state.

"When we began this journey to transform health care in Western Pennsylvania a decade ago, we knew we would invest significantly in our new provider network to make care more convenient, effective and satisfying for the people we serve," said David Holmberg, Highmark Health president and CEO. "And when our members who live in the northern Pittsburgh region told us they needed more health care resources in their communities, we listened. In 2014, we opened the AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion, followed shortly thereafter by our Pediatric Orthopedic Institute across the street. Just last March, we christened in McCandless our fourth neighborhood hospital, and we are now poised to bring our most ambitious investment yet to life for this region with the opening of AHN Wexford Hospital."

Located along U.S. Route 19, the $313 million, 345,000-square-foot hospital is the single-largest new facility investment in AHN's history and another significant achievement in Highmark Health's and AHN's multi-year strategy to improve access to high-quality, patient-centered health care services across the Western Pennsylvania region, said Cynthia Hundorfean, AHN president and CEO.

"Today is an important milestone for our organization, for our patients and for all residents of Pine Township and surrounding communities in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Mercer counties," said Hundorfean. "With the opening of this beautiful facility in a few weeks, where leading AHN clinicians and support staff will provide exceptional care for nearly every health need a patient might have, AHN and Highmark Health are once again delivering on our promise to make world-class, leading-edge health care services more accessible close to home for those we serve."

AHN Wexford Hospital will include a 24-bed emergency department with specialized pediatric and behavioral health rooms, state-of-the-art operating rooms with minimally invasive robotic surgery capabilities, a cardiac catheterization lab and hybrid OR for advanced surgical procedures, a short-stay observation unit, an adult intensive care unit, advanced diagnostic imaging, and more.

Notably, AHN Wexford will also provide comprehensive women's and infants' care, including the only labor and delivery unit based in northern Allegheny County, as well as high-risk obstetrical services and a Level II neonatal intensive care unit. AHN Wexford will be the network's fifth obstetrical hospital, joining AHN West Penn – one of the region's leading obstetrical facilities – AHN Forbes in Monroeville, AHN Jefferson in Jefferson Hills and AHN Saint Vincent in Erie.

As part of AHN's commitment to providing advanced care in women's health across its footprint, AHN Wexford's capabilities for women will include gynecological oncology, advanced breast care, urogynecology and minimally invasive techniques for women's surgical procedures. The hospital will also offer specialty care in cancer, neurology, cardiology, radiology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, endocrinology and orthopaedics, among other disciplines.

Like all of AHN's full-service hospitals, AHN Wexford is clinician-led with Allan Klapper, MD, serving as president, Katie Farah, MD, as chief medical officer, Lisa Graper, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as chief nursing officer and Amy Cashdollar, DBA, MSN, RN, CMPE, as chief operating officer. The hospital is expected to have on staff more than 750 healthcare professionals.

"AHN Wexford was uniquely designed from the ground up by the very health care professionals who will work within its walls or who will partner with us in the community to provide exceptional care for the people who need us," said Dr. Klapper. "Our collective focus since day one has been to build a facility and team that is unsurpassed in the quality and experience it affords patients and their families, and we look forward to fulfilling that commitment every day when these doors open."

The large, all-private inpatient rooms at AHN Wexford have ample space for patient visitors with recumbent sleeping options and plenty of natural light. Patients will be able to control their own room temperature, lighting and entertainment with the touch of a button, and select their meals from a room service menu.

When in need of fresh air and respite, AHN Wexford patients and visitors will have access to the Mario Lemieux Foundation Healing Terrace – an outdoor greenspace on the hospital's 3rd level which is adjacent to Austin's Playroom and just outside the hospital's labor and delivery unit. The playroom is the eighth of its kind located in an AHN facility, and the 39th playroom established by the Mario Lemieux Foundation. Austin's Playrooms provide a safe, fun and engaging atmosphere for kids while their families focus on health, wellness and even the arrival of a new sibling.

AHN Wexford is connected to the AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion which offers a wide array of outpatient health services, including primary care and multiple medical and surgical specialties. The pavilion hosts comprehensive centers for cancer treatment and women's health. It also includes an ambulatory surgery center, breast center, comprehensive cardiovascular services, advanced imaging and laboratory testing, walk-in express care and an onsite pharmacy.

Powering both AHN Wexford Hospital and the Health + Wellness Pavilion is an innovative, environmentally friendly energy solution from Peoples Natural Gas. The 18,000-square-foot, two-story power plant on the Wexford campus produces electricity and thermal energy to meet both facilities' energy needs, including electricity, heat, chilled water, hot water and steam.

Since Highmark Health and AHN announced plans in 2017 to build a hospital in Pine Township as part of a broader, $1 billion capital investment strategy, the network has opened four new neighborhood hospitals; five new regional cancer centers; a new academic cancer institute and research hub at Allegheny General Hospital; and multiple new health + wellness pavilions and outpatient centers. AHN has also made significant investments in facility and program expansions within its existing hospitals.

HKS served as the architect for AHN Wexford, and Gilbane/Massaro the lead construction partner.

To learn more about AHN Wexford Hospital, visit www.ahn.org/wexford.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 13 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

AHN Wexford Hospital
AHN Wexford Hospital
Austin&#39;s Playroom from the Mario Lemieux Foundation
Austin's Playroom from the Mario Lemieux Foundation
Operating room
Operating room
Patient room with natural light
Patient room with natural light
Wexford Hospital birthing suite
Wexford Hospital birthing suite
Wexford Hospital front entrance
Wexford Hospital front entrance
Wexford Hospital community partners
Wexford Hospital community partners
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highmark-health-allegheny-health-network-unveil-new-ahn-wexford-hospital-301373653.html

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Apellis Pharmaceuticals Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, are sliding lower on Friday. Apellis earned Food and Drug Administration approval for its first drug, Empaveli, this May so there's still a lot riding on pegcetacoplan, the next potential new drug emerging from the company's pipeline. Unfortunately, reductions recorded in the Derby trial weren't strong enough to be considered statistically significant.

  • T2 Biosystems' Stock Jumps As Its COVID-19 Molecular Test Can Detect Mu, Iota Variants

    T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) announced that its T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel is capable of detecting the Mu (B.1.621) and Iota (B.1.526) variants, which were recently confirmed to be present in the U.S. Also Read: T2 Biosystems Q2 Earnings Edges Wall Street Estimates On Higher Test Panels Volumes, Expects Lower COVID-19 Test Sales In FY21. The T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, which has demonstrated clinical sensitivity of 95% and specificity of 100%, provides results in under two hours utilizing an upper respirato

  • FDA Sees Covid Shots For Kids 'In The Coming Months,' But Stocks Stumble

    Vaccine stocks dipped Friday after the FDA said it expects to authorize Covid shots for children "in the coming months."

  • Apellis Loses A Third Of Its Value; Are Its Mixed Results Enough To Win FDA OK?

    Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported mixed results for an eye-disease treatment, leading APLS stock to crash on Friday.

  • 3 Reasons to Love Atossa Therapeutics Stock

    Shares of Seattle, Washington-based Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company researching treatments for both cancer and Covid-19, soared more than 9 times in value in the first six months of 2021... before abruptly turning tail and losing more than half their value over the last three months. That's bad news for anyone who bought the shares at their peak in mid-June -- but it could be great news for investors who buy Atossa stock today. Or so says Ascendiant analyst

  • Biden Vaccination Plan Could Be a Boon for Covid Test Makers

    While the vaccine requirements will affect tens of millions of Americans, they likely won't have a near-term impact on vaccine makers.

  • Record Deaths in Florida, No Jabs for Planes Yet: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida posted a record number of Covid-19 deaths for the week, where cases are showing signs of declining. Separately, a court ruled that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis can enforce a ban on school mask mandates, for now.Among the major measures President Joe Biden announced this week to get more Americans vaccinated, one high-profile move was missing: requiring vaccines or negative tests to get on an airplane. Meanwhile, Biden also reprimanded GOP leaders for fighting rules on

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Next Blockbuster Vaccine?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) was arguably a prolific vaccine maker before last month, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for those 16 and older to its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, which it co-developed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). After all, Pfizer owns the Prevnar pneumococcal vaccine franchise, which brought in $2.52 billion in revenue during the first half of this year. Pfizer's tick-borne encephalitis vaccine, known as TicoVac, also secured FDA approval in the U.S. last month, which could multiply its revenue several times over to about $1 billion annually.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for September

    The Labor Day sales may be over, but that doesn't mean your chance to bargain hunt is done -- at least in the world of stock market investing. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) provides virtual medical visits in more than 450 specialties. The company's acquisition of Livongo last year helped it step up its game in chronic-illness management.

  • Nebraska ‘Karen’ deliberately coughing at shoppers gets fired from job

    Janine Hoskovec, of Arizona, is now out of a job after she was filmed coughing on a mother and daughter […] The post Nebraska ‘Karen’ deliberately coughing at shoppers gets fired from job appeared first on TheGrio.

  • This Promising Healthcare Stock Is Down 50% From Its Highs; Should You Buy the Dip?

    Novocure has been fantastic for investors, up over 1,600% in the past five years. But in the past six months, shareholders have been on a roller coaster.

  • Avoid the 10%-per-year penalty for not enrolling in Medicare — know these rules

    Contrary to what many people believe, not all Americans are automatically enrolled in Medicare at age 65, which means when the calendar flips closer to your 65th birthday, it’s time to pay attention to enrollment rules to avoid hefty, sometimes permanent penalties. Retirement Tip of the Week: Not sure when you’re officially allowed to enroll in Medicare, or if you already missed the deadline? Medicare Part A, which covers hospital insurance, is typically free of premiums for individuals who have worked at least 40 quarters of any job where they paid payroll taxes into Social Security and Medicare.

  • Attacking anti-vaccine movement, Biden mandates widespread COVID shots, tests

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden took aim on Thursday at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations and pushing large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly. The new measures, which Biden laid out in remarks from the White House, would apply to about two-thirds of all U.S. employees, those who work for businesses with more than 100 workers. "We've been patient," Biden told the tens of millions of Americans who have declined to get coronavirus shots.

  • Vaccine mandate spawns new fear: finding and keeping workers

    The new federal vaccine requirement announced by President Joe Biden has created another worry for large businesses: With help wanted signs up almost everywhere, some could lose valuable employees or won't be able to find new ones. Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate vaccinations against COVID-19 or offer weekly testing. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, says the vaccine mandate could go a long way to boost the economy.

  • Could This Game-Changing FDA Approval Mean Profit for Johnson & Johnson Shareholders?

    Johnson & Johnson's Invega Hafyera was approved by the FDA as the first and only twice-yearly injectable treatment for schizophrenia.

  • Moderna Stock Jumped Because It Just Unveiled a Two-in-One Vaccine for Covid and the Flu

    The news came just before the company began an investor event intended to discuss its clinical-development pipeline.

  • Why MacroGenics Soared Nearly 9% Higher Today

    A notable decliner on Wednesday, MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) stock came roaring back the next day to close almost 9% higher. The setback is that the company's only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug, breast cancer treatment Margenza, didn't perform impressively in a final analysis. In that study, Margenza plus chemotherapy was compared to a prominent cancer treatment, Roche's (OTC: RHHBY) trastuzumab (branded as Herceptin), also in combination with chemotherapy.

  • In COVID pandemic, rate of stillbirths doubles in Mississippi

    "That's quite a number of tragedies that sadly would be preventable right now," Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said.

  • Jamie Otis Says Baby Nephew Arrived at Hospital with Seizures and 'Bruises All Over His Little Body'

    Jamie Otis says "we are praying to find out" what happened to baby nephew Jayme to "make sure it doesn't happen to another child"

  • We asked 6 doctors which face masks they wore each day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Here’s what they shared.

    The CDC recommends that even those who are fully vaccinated wear masks in indoor public places now. “The key is that you have something on,” explains Dr. Karl Minges, who serves as the interim dean of the school of health sciences at the University of New Haven, and is the founding director of the university’s master of public health program. Below, doctors and nurses share the masks that they personally wear to protect themselves.