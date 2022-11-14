U.S. markets closed

Highmark Health, Google Cloud, and League Open the Digital Front Door to a Seamless Health Experience

·6 min read

The My Highmark member portal integrates care navigation, virtual health, bill payment, and cost transparency in a single sign-on experience

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health, Google Cloud, and League today unveiled their collaboration on an interoperable, digital health platform that makes it simple for individuals to navigate health care and connect to the right tools and resources when and where they need them.

My Highmark health insurance member portal and mobile application will provide seamless care navigation, shared care plans, virtual and digital health, simplified bill payment, and cost transparency via single sign on. The platform will use data to guide consumers through their individualized health journeys, connecting them with the right care at the right time. My Highmark will begin a phased roll out to select populations of Highmark members in January 2023.
The navigation technology can be envisioned as a "digital front door" to a holistic customer experience and will initially be integrated into a new My Highmark health insurance member portal and mobile application. Via one username and password, My Highmark will provide seamless care navigation, shared care plans, virtual and digital health, simplified bill payment, and cost transparency to Highmark's 6.8 million members.

The platform will use data to guide consumers through their individualized health journeys, connecting them with the right care at the right time. By creating a pathway that suits each member's needs and interests, it's easier to engage in and take the right steps to manage care, which ultimately improves health outcomes and overall population health.

"While many in the health and tech industries are in early discussions to evolve the consumer health experience, Highmark Health, Google Cloud, and League are in a period of action," said Karen Hanlon, executive vice president, chief operating officer, Highmark Health. "The blended, personalized experience within My Highmark is a milestone in our Living Health strategy to make health care less fragmented and frustrating to navigate, and simpler for members to proactively engage in their health."

My Highmark will begin a phased roll out to select populations of Highmark members in January 2023. In addition to providing a single access point for members' health coverage and care, My Highmark will include third-party partner programs and other employer-sponsored benefit programs—accessible via one app. Consolidated programs will vary based on employer and plan, but some examples include prescription services, virtual chronic condition solutions, telehealth and virtual specialist appointments, dental and vision plans, retirement plans, commuter programs and even pet insurance.

While members may already expect to see availability of some virtual health appointments, such as virtual urgent care, My Highmark will include access to digital chronic condition solutions, as well as virtual multi-specialty practice capabilities, ranging from primary care and pediatrics, to behavioral and women's health.

"Consumers are demanding seamless, personalized experiences. Highmark Health chose to build on League's healthcare CX platform to create a digital front door that meets that demand," said Michael Serbinis, founder and chief executive officer, League. "With industry-leading technology from League and Google Cloud, Highmark Health is engaging members in seamless and holistic health journeys."

Better access improves engagement, boosts the quality of available services, and realizes medical cost savings. However, simply providing more opportunities and solutions does not solve for fragmentation in the health industry. By integrating many health and wellness benefits into one digital platform, members will no longer have to search through apps and recall multiple passwords to engage in their health actively and meaningfully.

League previously announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud that aims to accelerate and enable successful digital transformation in health care by leveraging Google Cloud's interoperability, FHIR-enabled technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other leading capabilities. League's interoperable, FHIR based platform integrates point solutions and data sources to deliver high-engagement, personalized health care experiences consumers love.

"Google Cloud and League share a common goal with Highmark Health: move health care from its current state to one that is more integrated, personalized, and easily accessible," said Amy Waldron, global lead, health plan solutions, Google Cloud. "It's through collaborations like these that move the industry and redefine the health care experience for millions at a time. Today's cloud technologies, partnered with ambitious industry leaders who are passionate about changing the health care paradigm, have the ability to make good health and health care more attainable than ever before, for everyone."

Google Cloud's expertise in developing and deploying innovative technology creates real-time access to data and insights through better AI and machine learning models and orchestration capabilities.

Highmark Health and Google Cloud have been working together since 2020, when the Living Health model was first announced. League is focused on delivering a superior user experience, aligning with Highmark Health's mission to deliver a remarkable experience that leads to engagement in health and sustainable affordability.

"Our strategy to partner with tech disruptors like League and Google Cloud provides the ideal expertise to build a robust health ecosystem," said Hanlon. "If we can significantly improve the consumer experience, individuals and clinicians will be more engaged in their health, and that's the most effective and sustainable way to improve outcomes and reduce costs."

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 37,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, enGen, and Helion. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to approximately 6.8 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, and New York, as well as dental insurance and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network in western Pennsylvania comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,600 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions. enGen's dynamic ecosystem of smart automation and technology supports and streamlines complex operations for health plans and their provider partners. Helion works with payers to cultivate high-performing networks while empowering providers to operate at their best. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers, consumer health partners and employers build on League's healthcare CX platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care. League recently announced a $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, backer of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack, bringing the total funding to $220 million. League is also among Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, CB Insights' Digital Health 150 and was named the Next Healthtech Unicorn by Accenture, among many other acknowledgements.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

(PRNewsfoto/Highmark Health)
(PRNewsfoto/Highmark Health)
League logo
League logo
Google Cloud Logo
Google Cloud Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highmark-health-google-cloud-and-league-open-the-digital-front-door-to-a-seamless-health-experience-301676056.html

SOURCE Highmark Health, Google Cloud, and League

