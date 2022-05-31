U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,125.64
    -32.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,965.09
    -247.87 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,047.94
    -83.19 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,862.06
    -25.84 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.75
    +1.68 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.40
    -12.90 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    -0.38 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    -0.0056 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8640
    +0.1210 (+4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2599
    -0.0054 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5730
    +0.9530 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,606.63
    +1,048.94 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.22
    -6.84 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,605.05
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Highmark Health reports $6.4 billion in revenue and $100 million operating margin gains in first quarter 2022

·4 min read

  • Strong performance for Highmark Health Plans offset challenging first quarter for Allegheny Health Network

  • $150 million net loss driven by lower equity market performance

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health today announced consolidated financial results for the first three months of 2022, reporting $6.4 billion in revenue, an operating gain of $100 million, and a net loss of $150 million, which includes more than $200 million decline in equity portfolio value.

(PRNewsfoto/Highmark Health)
(PRNewsfoto/Highmark Health)

These results are due to the solid performance of most business units, notably Highmark Health Plans, driven by favorable claims, and strong results in its diversified businesses due to continued positive performance in United Concordia Dental and HM Insurance Group. Allegheny Health Network (AHN) experienced relatively flat year-over-year patient volumes and continued cost pressures related to supply chain challenges, inflation, and higher labor costs.

Highmark Health maintained a strong balance sheet with nearly $12 billion in cash and investments and net assets of nearly $10 billion as of March 31, 2022.

"Highmark Health's diversified business model is key to our financial strength and stability. The first quarter tends to be one of AHN's slower quarters financially, but this is typically balanced by strong health insurance performance during the same period. Overall, Highmark Health delivered strong financial performance for the first three months of 2022," shared Saurabh Tripathi, chief financial officer and treasurer of Highmark Health. "These strong results are driven by positive operational performance in our insurance businesses, where the addition of Highmark Wholecare strengthened our results. Our financial strength positions us well to continue investing in our Living Health model."

"Like other not-for-profit health care providers across the country, AHN is facing ongoing cost pressures related to staffing, inflation, supply chain, and continuing COVID-19-related impacts, which we are proactively addressing through our operational and enterprise strategies," explained James Rohrbaugh, chief financial officer and treasurer of AHN. "Foundational to our strategy is supporting and investing in our team members to address the current staffing challenges, including making significant financial investments in wages, benefits and incentives. Operationally, we are offering flexible work hours and hybrid positions, creating new care models and expanding the capacity of our AHN Schools of Nursing. We are confident the work we are doing supports our team members as well as the patients and communities we serve."

The Highmark Health Plans reported an operating gain of more than $150 million for the first three months of 2022, primarily driven by strong performance in the commercial and government business and favorable claims development.

Highmark's diversified businesses reported combined earnings of more than $50 million through March 31, 2022.

United Concordia Dental continues its strong performance, delivering an operating gain of $35 million for the first quarter of 2022. Highmark Health's stop loss business, HM Insurance Group (HMIG), reported an operating gain of $18 million.

enGen, formerly known as HM Health Solutions (HMHS), Highmark Health's information technology services company whose platform serves approximately 11 million lives across the country, reported strong financial results in the first quarter 2022 driven by higher platform enrollment and demand to support client projects.

AHN experienced losses before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $67 million for the first three months of 2022, as rising labor and supply chain costs offset stable patient volumes. It reported operating losses of about $100 million for the period ending March 31, 2022.

For the first quarter of 2022, patient volumes remained relatively flat compared to the same period of time in 2021, with a 2 percent decrease in discharges and observations, a 14 percent increase in outpatient registrations excluding vaccination appointments, a 4 percent increase in physician visits, and a 17 percent increase in emergency room visits. Births also increased nearly 7 percent across the network compared to first quarter 2021.

About Highmark Health
Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 37,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, and enGen. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to approximately 6.8 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and New York as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,500 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions in western Pennsylvania. enGen's dynamic ecosystem of smart automation, and technology supports and streamlines complex operations for health plans and their provider partners. Founded in 2014 as HM Health Solutions (HMHS), enGen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health. enGen has more than 3,500 employees and works with health care plans serving 11 million members nationwide. To learn more, visit Engen.health. Lumevity, a wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health, helps companies transform in ways that drive direct financial benefits while improving quality and increasing employee engagement. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highmark-health-reports-6-4-billion-in-revenue-and-100-million-operating-margin-gains-in-first-quarter-2022--301558002.html

SOURCE Highmark Health

Recommended Stories

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why Gold Fields Stock Sank Today and Yamana Gold Rose

    Shares of precious metals miner Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) fell as much as 23% at the open of trading on May 31. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose around 12%. The basics of the acquisition are that Gold Fields will buy Yamana in an all-stock deal.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After CEO Issues Warning

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel surprised the market with a cautionary statement warning the company would deliver worse-than-expected revenue growth in the current quarter. Snap derives nearly all its revenue from advertisers looking to influence buyers. The volatility in the market is causing marketers to pull back spending, hurting Snap.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • Sundial Growers' CEO Says There's "A Reckoning Taking Hold" in Cannabis. He's Right.

    When CEOs offer insights into their industries, it behooves investors to listen. During Sundial Growers' (NASDAQ: SNDL) May 16 earnings call, CEO Zach George quipped that "[Sundial is] in an enviable position as we witness a reckoning taking hold in the Canadian cannabis market," and that "continued aggressive cash consumption by our peers, reduced access to capital, and waning investor risk appetite is likely to accelerate sector rationalization as the industry slowly moves toward the formation of an oligopoly." Bold predictions like those are actionable for investors, and there's more than one reason to believe that change is actually afoot in the cannabis industry.

  • Stocks open lower after snapping losing streak, lumber futures fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses how stocks opened on Tuesday and how commodity futures are trading.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen is Buying These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that billionaire Steve Cohen is buying in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that were recently added to his portfolio, click Billionaire Steve Cohen is Buying These 5 Stocks in 2022. Steve Cohen is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and owner of the New York […]

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Nvidia, Buys an AI Biotech

    Ark Innovation has dropped 54% this year but has enjoyed inflow of $1.2 billion over the past six months.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Investors Pile Into 10 Stocks To Catch Market's Upswing

    The S&P 500 is rising again, giving investors a break from a painful few months. And investors are tipping their hands.

  • Twitter: Heads I Win, Tails I Win

    The two sides agreed on a buyout worth approximately $44 billion, but Musk has begun to pump the brakes over concerns of spam and "bot" accounts on the platform. It turns out that shareholders might be looking at a "heads I win, tails I win" scenario. Shares of Twitter currently trade at roughly $37 per share; this is nearly 32% less than the $54.20 Musk agreed to pay for Twitter on a per-share basis.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    A look at the shareholders of The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst...

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    As famous investor Warren Buffett remarked, time is the friend of the wonderful business and the enemy of the mediocre one. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook, is the quintessential social media company that owns three major brands -- Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The company has built up a huge user base since its founding in 2004 with a total of 1.96 billion daily active users as of March 31, 2022.

  • Down 23%, Should Investors Pounce on Microsoft Today?

    With big tech losing its mojo for the first time in a while, is now an optimal time to buy shares of Microsoft?