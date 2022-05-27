U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.15
    +1.06 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.10
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2625
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0950
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,779.41
    -668.87 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Highmark Interactive Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HMRK.V

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Highmark Interactive Inc. (TSXV:HMRK) ("Highmark"), a global leader in digital health technologies, today reported its fiscal quarter end results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Highmark Interactive Inc.
Highmark Interactive Inc.

Key Highlights and Developments During Fiscal First Quarter 2022

On February 3, 2022 Highmark announced the roll-out of its EQ Remote Monitoring solution to US Orthopedic Alliance ("USOA"), an organization committed to delivering robust health information technologies and practice management resources to orthopedic-specific group practices, ambulatory surgery centers and specialty surgery hospitals. The EQ Remote Monitoring platform will enable the physician to monitor a patient before and after surgery and between clinical visits to inform and personalize the patient's treatment plan. Remote physiologic monitoring (RPM) is a recently added reimbursement code by Medicare in the United States. It enables physicians to add remote monitoring to their services to improve patient outcomes. The Highmark EQ Remote Monitoring platform is a mobile application downloaded to a patient's smart device. Highmark has continued to build on its strategic partnership with USOA. The evolution of the relationship has led to a robust sales pipeline. In addition, Highmark's direct to clinician (i.e. orthopedic surgical centers and medical offices) activities has added to the RPM pipeline, with the expectation being that Highmark will begin deployment before end of the second quarter of 2022.

Subsequent Developments

On May 19, 2022 Highmark announced further traction in the Canadian market for its EQ and BrainFx assessment platform through their adoption by sport and neurorehabilitation clinics. In addition to the Company expanding its footprint in the Ottawa region amateur sports leagues, Highmark was added to the preferred provider networks of several disability management firms including Acclaim Ability Management, a national provider of disability management services, and Organizational Solutions Inc.. In addition, Highmark has continued to leverage the Highmark assessment suite to differentiate its services in the neurorehabilitation market and this year to date had received more than CAD$260,000 in new clinical services referrals that will be delivered over the course of 2022. This technology-enabled model of care facilitates not only new growth within Highmark itself but serves as the model for adoption by other neurorehabilitation services.

By fusing proprietary digital clinical decision support technology with virtual and traditional models of healthcare service, Highmark is committed to delivering better outcomes for people struggling with brain health and mental health.

Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, CEO of Highmark, noted, "We're pleased that integration of the three acquisitions completed in 2021 has gone as well as it has, as the Company is beginning to see wins collaboratively in the marketplace. We expect operational synergies to enable ongoing strong organic growth, both in Canada and the broader US market." Furthermore, said Sharma, "While operating within a difficult macroeconomic climate is challenging, the Company has never had as robust a sales pipeline as it does today. The primary driver of that is Highmark's software has been deemed reimbursable as per regulations of the largest purchaser of health care on the planet; the

United States Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Highmark's FDA cleared software is a net income generator for clinicians, with its cost being covered for patients. As such, the company is excited about being able to begin executing against its robust RPM pipeline, with deployment targeted for the second quarter of 2022."

Financial Highlights

The financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 include the results of BrainFx Inc. following the May 17, 2021 acquisition and the results of Complex Injury Rehab following the November 9, 2021 acquisition.

For the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, revenue was $669,685, a 446% increase over 2021 first quarter revenue of $122,596. The revenue increase included the revenue from Complex Injury Rehab and BrainFx. First quarter operating expenses increased from $867,708 to $1,446,179 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the same period last year. In comparison to the first quarter of 2021, the company has increased headcount by just over 328%, and is continuing to grow to meet expected sales demand over the balance of the year. Offsetting the inclusion of BrainFx and of Complex Injury Rehab expenses during the first quarter of 2022, the Company incurred lower legal and accounting expenses associated with the costs of the Qualifying Transaction with Stormcrow and the acquisitions of BrainFx, Complex Injury and Highmark Health. Other expenses increased from $13,542 to $197,582 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 respectively. The increase is attributable to interest costs and the deferred finance costs associated with the bridge loan and convertible debt added in the second quarter of 2021. Comprehensive loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $1,476,350 and $842,538 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

The following tables set forth selected financial information derived from the Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021. The following information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and management discussion and analysis, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

CONTACT:
Highmark Interactive Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@highmark.tech

SOURCE: Highmark Interactive Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703131/Highmark-Interactive-Inc-Reports-Fiscal-First-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Cash is still trash’ — Billionaire Ray Dalio says keeping money in a savings account is not safe. Here’s what he holds instead

    Fight back against inflation. This is how Dalio does it.

  • Does This 1 Number Change Upstart's Investment Thesis?

    Artificial intelligence (AI)-based loan determination company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and its shareholders alike have had a rough 2022. Upstart caught fire among investors because of its AI-based service that it touts as a more accurate judge of creditworthiness than the FICO score and standard bank determinations. One of the main concerns investors had with Upstart's quarter was the number of loans it held for sale on its own balance sheet this quarter.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • Why Nikola Shares Are Popping This Week

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) hasn't posted any significant news since it reported first-quarter earnings earlier this month. Early in Friday's trading session, Nikola shares were 19.6% higher for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. More than 20% of Nikola's outstanding shares were sold short, as of mid-May. And because a large number of those shares are held by company executives or in its treasury, 36.5% of Nikola's share float were being shorted by investors, according to MarketWatch.

  • Stocks: ‘This is a rally in a bear market mode,’ strategist says

    Julian Bridgen, co-founder and president of Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss this week's market action and whether or not it will carry over into next week, the Fed, and inflation.

  • 2 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid

    Despite all the attention that renewable energy companies get, having operations in the renewable energy space alone does not make a stock a buy. In fact, several renewable energy companies are struggling just to stay profitable. Let's discuss two renewable energy stocks that look attractive right now, and one that's best avoided.

  • Here's Why Farfetch Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), a luxury fashion e-commerce platform, spiked today after the company reported a better-than-expected loss in the first quarter. Farfetch reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.24 in the first quarter, which was down from a loss of $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter but ahead of analysts' average estimate of a loss of $0.28 per share. "Our core business remains very strong, in spite of the macro events in China and ceasing operations in Russia, which impacted our performance and outlook," José Neves, Farfetch's founder and CEO, said in a press release.

  • Ulta stock rises, Aurora Cannabis increases finance deal, Blackberry soars on Google partnership

    Ulta shares are up after its big Q1 earnings beat, Aurora Cannabis increased its finance deal to $150 million, and Blackberry stock is surging after news of its partnership with Google.

  • Why CrowdStrike, MongoDB, and Datadog Spiked Higher Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) all spiked on Friday, up 5.5%, 6.3%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:22 p.m. EDT. The PCE differs from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released earlier this month in that it weighs certain household expenditures differently and accounts for consumers substituting goods and services for other goods and services as relative prices change.

  • 3 Hot Marijuana Stocks That Could Easily Turn $5,000 Into $500

    As shown by the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF's losses of more than 65% in the last 12 months alone, you can easily burn a fortune by investing it in a few of the most popular marijuana stocks. Between frequent mismatches of supply and demand and a stock market that's positively sour on high-risk growth assets like cannabis stocks, now is the time when underperforming companies are getting shaken out. Down by more than 96% in the last three years, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) remains a great option for investors who like losing money.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • Canopy Growth’s Loss Was Bigger Than Feared. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    The cannabis company's per-share loss was almost five times as big as analysts had expected. The stock plunged in response.

  • Better Buy: SoFi Technologies vs. LendingTree

    These two fintechs are generating strong revenue growth, but have been caught up in the market swoon.

  • Qualcomm CEO: The market is making 'an absolute mistake' on our stock

    Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon weighs in on the outlook for the semiconductor industry and his company's future.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Aurora Cannabis Slashing Weed Capacity in Profitability Push

    Aurora is slashing its production capacity as it builds a runway toward positive Ebitda a year from now.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Buys Nvidia, Organ-Transplant-Services Provider

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has fallen 52% this year as technology companies have tumbled.

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Gas Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock soared this morning and was trading up a solid 9% at 10:20 a.m. ET. Nio's latest expansion plans are reassuring investors about the company's growth potential even as they realize Nio's stock price may not be hit too hard if the company makes a bold move similar to the one a Chinese stock made today. Aside from its domestic market, China, the only other market Nio has entered so far is Norway, where it first launched its SUV, ES8, in September and opened a Nio House in October last year.

  • It’s Finally Time to Start Buying Stocks, Citi Says. Here’s Why.

    It’s been a long slog this year for the plummeting stock market. Citigroup’s model that forecasts the chances that stocks will head into a bear market shows that the market looks like more of a buy right now.