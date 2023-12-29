HighPeak Energy Chairman & CEO Acquires 3.4% More Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman & CEO, Jack Hightower, recently bought a whopping US$2.2m worth of stock, at a price of US$14.38. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 3.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HighPeak Energy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider John DeJoria for US$69m worth of shares, at about US$10.50 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$14.75. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 10.60m shares worth US$116m. But insiders sold 3.62k shares worth US$52k. In total, HighPeak Energy insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that HighPeak Energy insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$312m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The HighPeak Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about HighPeak Energy. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for HighPeak Energy (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

