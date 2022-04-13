U.S. markets closed

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HighPeak Energy, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • HPK
HighPeak Energy, Inc.
HighPeak Energy, Inc.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 2, 2022.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Hightower
Vice President, Business Development
817.850.9204
rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.


