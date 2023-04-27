Highridge Costa and SVA Architects Combine Talents for New Affordable Housing Community in Honolulu, Hawaii

SVA Architects Continues Longstanding Partnership with Affordable Housing Developer, Highridge Costa

HONOLULU, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVA Architects is pleased to join affordable multifamily developer, Highridge Costa, in bringing 625 new affordable rental homes to Honolulu, Hawaii. Located at 690 Pohukaina at the corner of Keawe Street and Pohukaina Street, the mixed-use development, named Pohukaina Commons, will extend the successful partnership between SVA Architects and Highridge Costa. The team has previously worked together on other significant developments in Hawaii, including 300 affordable homes in Kapolei on Oahu, and the affordable Kokua Senior Housing in Downtown Honolulu. With this latest development, SVA continues to grow its reputation as a top designer for affordable housing in Hawaii.

Pohukaina Commons

At 848,000-square-feet, Pohukaina Commons will be developed in two phases. Phase one will feature 586,000 square feet in 39 stories (a 30-story tower with 431 units over a 9-story parking structure). Phase two will feature 262,000 square feet with 194 units in 18 total stories, which will wrap the parking garage on levels 2-9. Residents of both towers will enjoy spectacular views of the city and Mother Waldron Park. The connected 9-story parking structure will feature approximately 870 parking stalls, with its rooftop serving as an amenity deck with a community garden and shaded play structures. Indoor amenity space will also be provided at this level. The ground level will feature approximately 5,000 square feet of commercial space and a pedestrian plaza.

The Design

SVA's design for Pohukaina Commons was inspired by the colorful murals that are found throughout Kaka'ako. The façade of the towers will feature warm, complementary hues, extending color vertically. Where not lined with residential units, the parking structure will serve as a large canvas for a community art installation by local artists. The art themes honor Hawaii's royal history and rich cultural traditions.

Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, CEO of SVA Architects, says, "We're proud to continue partnering with Highridge Costa in being part of the solution to alleviate the substantial rent burden for hundreds of individuals and families in Hawaii. Not only is Pohukaina Commons affordable, it is also close to a transit station, which may allow residents to reduce or even eliminate vehicle expenses."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, Davis, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

