U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,310.75
    +19.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,022.00
    +152.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,527.50
    +65.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.30
    +9.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.48
    +0.86 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.40
    -8.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +0.99 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1560
    +0.2380 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,843.43
    +2,220.21 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.40
    +989.72 (+407.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.12
    +49.11 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Highspot Announces Global Virtual Customer Conference Spark 2021

·3 min read

Company brings together sales enablement experts from FedEx, NVIDIA, Okta, Vodafone and many more to help businesses everywhere do the extraordinary

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams, today announced that its second annual global user conference, Highspot Spark 2021, will take place on November 3–4. This virtual event will bring together leaders and practitioners across enablement, sales and marketing to embrace innovation and invent the future of sales enablement.

(PRNewsfoto/Highspot)
(PRNewsfoto/Highspot)

The enablement community is full of deep expertise and enthusiasm.

"Spark unites people from a diverse range of industries, geographies and backgrounds who all share one thing in common – we know sales enablement is the key to a scalable revenue engine," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "Our customer community has risen to the challenge of managing change and driving growth for their businesses. Enablement is increasingly core to a successful revenue strategy and we're excited to continue uplifting this discipline so we can all win together."

"The enablement community is full of deep expertise and enthusiasm," said Jeff Fedro, Senior Sales Enablement Advisor, FedEx. "As the business landscape continues to shift, it's so important to learn from each other. Highspot is providing a forum to push the boundaries of enablement."

Experts will deliver insights and ideas across more than 25 keynotes and sessions. The conference will also feature demonstrations of Highspot's new, transformative capabilities for content, training, coaching and analytics, as well as interactive workshops and discussions where attendees can learn how to maximize their Highspot investment and drive organizational change through their sales enablement practice.

Speakers include:

  • Highspot CEO Robert Wahbe will open Spark 2021 by sharing Highspot's vision and a blueprint for strategic enablement.

  • Sue Bird, gold medalist and basketball legend, will speak to teamwork, advocacy and what makes a champion.

  • DocuSign VP Worldwide GTM Enablement Paul Hamilton, RingCentral VP Global Digital Learning and Enablement Sheevaun Thatcher and SailPoint Global Sales Operations and Enablement Leader Steve Caldwell will hold a roundtable to talk about how to drive change that sticks.

  • FedEx Senior Sales Enablement Advisor Jeff Fedro shares how reps can stand out in the sales cycle by following specific pitching best practices.

  • NVIDIA Senior Director of Field Enablement Heidi Castagna will deliver insights on how to build an enablement structure to support global scale.

  • Vodafone Global Head of Sales Enablement Laura Valerio, and Jamf Manager of Revenue Enablement Operations Alyssa Haukaas will divulge how to ensure content, messaging and branding is organized to empower sellers.

"Organizational transformation starts with the right conversation," said Scott Edinger, founder and best-selling author, Edinger Consulting. "I look forward to joining Spark and discussing how sales leaders can create teams that consistently perform and drive revenue growth."

"We are all doing different things with our teams and discovering new learnings every day," said Sheevaun Thatcher, VP Global Digital Learning and Enablement, RingCentral. "Sharing these insights provides enormous value and creates connections that will last beyond the conference."

Highspot customers can register at no cost to join the brightest minds in sales enablement at Spark 2021.

About Highspot
Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle, Siemens and Verizon Media use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.

Contact: Elena Edington, 206-817-4339, elena.edington@highspot.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highspot-announces-global-virtual-customer-conference-spark-2021-301392480.html

SOURCE Highspot

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Why this veteran analyst sees stocks headed for the biggest bear market since the Great Depression

    Jon Wolfenbarger, the founder and CEO of BullAndBearProfits.com, is worried about a coming bear market that will rival the one seen in 2008-09.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't worry about what the stock market does this month. Focus on the long term with these three stocks.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • 5 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

    Many terrific businesses seem unstoppable -- based in part on their past robust growth as well as on their growth prospects. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) offers companies a cloud-based monitoring and security platform. The stock is popping because the company is.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • ContextLogic Stock: Will the Downtrend Continue?

    ContextLogic (WISH) stock was under pressure on Monday, falling 9.4% to close at $4.85. Despite being one of the most popular mobile shopping applications, with over 90 million monthly active users, the company has struggled to get investor love after reporting dismal second-quarter earnings on August 12. It was disappointing for investors to see that total revenues declined 6% on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, the net loss grew considerably, to $111 from $11 in the year-ago quarter. As a

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets stocks under $5. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Stocks Under $5. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of close to 11 million, is one of the hottest places in the finance world, […]

  • Understanding Vanguard Mutual Funds vs. Vanguard ETFs

    Most Vanguard index mutual funds have a corresponding ETF. Here are the key differences between these alternatives.

  • Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Moderna: Incredible Growth at Uncomfortable Share Price

    Moderna (MRNA) makes a strong case to be known as one of the top innovators on the planet. The company's breakthrough vaccine, now referred to as Spikevax, is helping the world curb the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic is far from over, Moderna's shot is likely to keep cash flows coming in steadily over the next 18 months. It's not just COVID-19 vaccines that have investors driving the top into the stratosphere, though. The company's incredible mRNA technology could pave the way for furthe

  • Hard to Believe, but Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) High Growth may be Just Beginning

    Today, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released the Q3 vehicle production and distribution numbers, which is a great time to re-evaluate the fundamentals and see where the company is heading.

  • Chinese Luxury Developer Fantasia Fails to Repay $206 Million U.S. Dollar Bond

    Fantasia Holdings, a developer of luxury apartments in China, said it didn’t make a U.S. dollar bond payment that was due Oct. 4, adding to the malaise surrounding the country’s indebted property companies.