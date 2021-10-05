Highspot Announces Global Virtual Customer Conference Spark 2021

Company brings together sales enablement experts from FedEx, NVIDIA, Okta, Vodafone and many more to help businesses everywhere do the extraordinary

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot , the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams, today announced that its second annual global user conference, Highspot Spark 2021 , will take place on November 3–4. This virtual event will bring together leaders and practitioners across enablement, sales and marketing to embrace innovation and invent the future of sales enablement.

"Spark unites people from a diverse range of industries, geographies and backgrounds who all share one thing in common – we know sales enablement is the key to a scalable revenue engine," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "Our customer community has risen to the challenge of managing change and driving growth for their businesses. Enablement is increasingly core to a successful revenue strategy and we're excited to continue uplifting this discipline so we can all win together."

"The enablement community is full of deep expertise and enthusiasm," said Jeff Fedro, Senior Sales Enablement Advisor, FedEx. "As the business landscape continues to shift, it's so important to learn from each other. Highspot is providing a forum to push the boundaries of enablement."

Experts will deliver insights and ideas across more than 25 keynotes and sessions. The conference will also feature demonstrations of Highspot's new, transformative capabilities for content, training, coaching and analytics, as well as interactive workshops and discussions where attendees can learn how to maximize their Highspot investment and drive organizational change through their sales enablement practice.

Speakers include:

Highspot CEO Robert Wahbe will open Spark 2021 by sharing Highspot's vision and a blueprint for strategic enablement.

Sue Bird, gold medalist and basketball legend, will speak to teamwork, advocacy and what makes a champion.

DocuSign VP Worldwide GTM Enablement Paul Hamilton, RingCentral VP Global Digital Learning and Enablement Sheevaun Thatcher and SailPoint Global Sales Operations and Enablement Leader Steve Caldwel l will hold a roundtable to talk about how to drive change that sticks.

FedEx Senior Sales Enablement Advisor Jeff Fedro shares how reps can stand out in the sales cycle by following specific pitching best practices.

NVIDIA Senior Director of Field Enablement Heidi Castagna will deliver insights on how to build an enablement structure to support global scale.

Vodafone Global Head of Sales Enablement Laura Valerio, and Jamf Manager of Revenue Enablement Operations Alyssa Haukaas will divulge how to ensure content, messaging and branding is organized to empower sellers.

"Organizational transformation starts with the right conversation," said Scott Edinger, founder and best-selling author, Edinger Consulting. "I look forward to joining Spark and discussing how sales leaders can create teams that consistently perform and drive revenue growth."

"We are all doing different things with our teams and discovering new learnings every day," said Sheevaun Thatcher, VP Global Digital Learning and Enablement, RingCentral. "Sharing these insights provides enormous value and creates connections that will last beyond the conference."

Highspot customers can register at no cost to join the brightest minds in sales enablement at Spark 2021.

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle, Siemens and Verizon Media use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.

