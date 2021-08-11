U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.50
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,155.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,018.50
    -26.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.20
    -4.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.93
    -1.36 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.70
    +5.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.92
    +0.20 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3854
    +0.0019 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6040
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,034.14
    +296.02 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.21
    +904.53 (+372.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.20
    +31.16 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Highspot Recognized for People-First Culture

·3 min read

Forbes, Fortune and Great Place to Work® honor Highspot for the second consecutive year

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams, today announced another year of top tier recognition for its business growth and culture. Highspot has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the annual definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. In addition, Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® recognized Highspot as one of 2021's Best Workplaces.

Highspot is currently hiring across teams. (PRNewsfoto/Highspot)
Highspot is currently hiring across teams. (PRNewsfoto/Highspot)

Every day, we work to create an inclusive culture, where our employees show up for each other in the best possible way.

"People are at the heart of every great company," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "Over the course of the last year, our employees demonstrated resilience and innovation in the face of uncertainty. Every day, we work to create an inclusive culture, where our employees show up for each other in the best possible way. The end-result is a company that is more diverse, innovative and customer-centric."

The Forbes Cloud 100 is published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. For the sixth straight year, the Cloud 100 reviewed submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35 percent), estimated valuation (30 percent), operating metrics (20 percent) and people and culture (15 percent). Highspot climbed 52 spots to number 46 on this year's Cloud 100, one of the biggest gains for this year's honorees.

The Best Workplaces award is based on an analysis of survey responses from employees. In that survey, 97 percent of Highspot's employees said Highspot is a great place to work compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

The recognition continues a record-breaking fiscal year for the company, as companies such as Aetna, a CVS Health company; DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle, Verizon Media and hundreds more adopt Highspot to drive consistent sales performance and build a scalable, repeatable revenue engine in dynamic market conditions.

As global demand for sales enablement continues to rise, Highspot is scaling internationally across its North America and EMEA operations to support hundreds of customers and accelerate its platform development. Amidst its growth, Highspot is continuing its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, aspiring to reflect the diversity of the communities in which it operates and create an environment where employees bring their true and unique selves to work. As part of this mission, the company is pursuing aggressive hiring targets for under-represented groups and partnering with organizations dedicated to diversifying the technology space, including Ada Developers Academy, Technology Access Foundation and Year Up.

Highspot 2021 Recognition

  • The Forbes Cloud 100, the annual definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world

  • Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces

  • Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces for Millennials

  • Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces in Technology

  • Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2021

  • Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2021

  • Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year

For more information about career opportunities and open roles at Highspot, visit www.highspot.com/careers/.

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle and Verizon Media use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.

CONTACT: Elena Edington, elena.edington@highspot.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highspot-recognized-for-people-first-culture-301352978.html

SOURCE Highspot

Recommended Stories

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement: Gender financial gap is worsening amid savings imbalance

    The roaring stock market is minting a new crop of 401(k) millionaires, but only half of the population isn’t feeling the gains.

  • Oil drops below $70 as U.S. urges OPEC+ to pump more

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell below $70 a barrel on Wednesday as the United States urged OPEC and its oil-producing partners to boost output, saying current production was not enough and could threaten the global economic recovery. The price of Brent crude is up 35% this year supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, even after oil last week suffered the steepest weekly loss in months on worries that travel restrictions to curb coronavirus infections would hit demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 81 cents, or 1.2%, to $67.48, after a 2.7% jump on Tuesday.

  • Commodity prices in retreat, with lower China imports likely here to stay, says forecaster

    Previously surging commodity prices are setting back, with the blame being placed partly on a slowdown in China's voracious appetite for imports that's likely here to stay, according to one forecaster.

  • I’m 60 and have $1 million in my retirement accounts. My house needs a new roof. Should I use my savings to cover the repairs?

    'I am still working but at a job that pays me far less than I used to make, so being able to afford the repairs would require the withdrawal.'

  • Roku vs. Netflix: Which Media Stock to Pick?

    In the video streaming market, content is king and consumers are consuming it like never before. As a result, many viewers are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. However, according to Nielsen data, streaming represents just 27% of television screen time in the U.S., while linear television represents 63%. Let us compare two streaming companies: a TV streaming one, Roku, to an online streaming one, Netflix, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Str

  • Exclusive-Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp has begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year. The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed. The assets are among gas projects with declining production and market value Exxon is selling as it focus on newer ventures in Guyana, offshore Brazil and Texas's Permian Basin.

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • When Is It Too Late to Have Nothing Saved for Retirement?

    It is never too late to start saving money you will use in retirement. However, the older you get, the more constraints may limit your options.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • How auto makers like Ford and GM are reimagining the future of car buying

    Auto makers are speeding up the trend of making their mass-market vehicles nearly to order, one of the many ways that the pandemic and accompanying supply shortages and increased demand for one's own wheels may have changed the industry for years to come.

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.

  • China anti-graft body criticizes business drinking after Alibaba scandal

    China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption agency, has criticised what it called a "disgusting" culture of business drinking following a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. "In the incident, an unhealthy dynamic in a working environment, a disgusting drinking culture, a lack of transparency when reporting issues together exposed pervasive, deeply rooted unspoken rules," it said in a notice on its website. The piece calls on people to break "unspoken rules" such as coerced drinking.

  • Intel fails to overturn $2.18 billion patent verdict, plans appeal

    U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco, Texas, denied Intel's motion for a new trial in a sealed order issued late Monday. Jurors on March 2 had awarded VLSI $1.5 billion and $675 million for Intel's respective infringement of two patents that were once owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV. Intel said in a statement on Tuesday it was disappointed with the decision and intended to appeal.

  • French retailer Carrefour to launch $1.9 billion sale of Taiwan business -sources

    French retailer Carrefour is planning to launch a sale of its Taiwan business, which is valued at around 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the coming weeks, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The supermarket chain operator has hired Morgan Stanley to run the sale, which is expected to kick off after the summer, said the people, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential. Carrefour has approached a number of potential buyers, including private equity firms, to gauge their interest, the people said.

  • Climate Report Exposes Fault Lines Within Fossil Fuel Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat.The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It calls for dramatic measures to curtail greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next two decades.Most oil, gas and c

  • Boston Beer, PepsiCo team up for Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic drinks

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo plans to partner together to launch a new Hard Mountain Dew and what this partnership could entail for future drink endeavors.