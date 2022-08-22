U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

Highspot and Salesloft Deepen Partnership to Help Salespeople Better Engage Buyers at Scale

·3 min read

New integration enables sales reps to elevate customer conversations and close more deals

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams, today announced an expanded partnership and native platform integration with Salesloft, the provider of the leading sales engagement platform that helps sellers and sales teams drive more revenue. Joint customers now have a streamlined way to engage prospects with personalized communications and insights at scale, increasing rep efficiency and effectiveness.

(PRNewsfoto/Highspot)
(PRNewsfoto/Highspot)

When your salespeople perform, so does your business.

"When your salespeople perform, so does your business," said David Wortendyke, Chief Product Officer, Highspot. "Highspot and Salesloft work together to empower your reps to have better buyer conversations that drive business growth."

Hundreds of customers, including Cloudera, Hootsuite and Stripe, are leveraging Highspot and Salesloft as essential technologies to fuel their revenue engines. Now joint customers can bring Highspot's AI-powered content recommendations, tracking and analytics into Salesloft cadences, emails and snippets. Without ever leaving Salesloft, reps can easily find the most up-to-date, on-brand and on-message content to add value to every buyer interaction.

"In a constantly changing sales environment, having the right tools makes a world of difference for salespeople," said Ellie Fields, Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Salesloft. "We're excited to bring our joint customers an intuitive Highspot and Salesloft experience that saves time and helps close more deals."

Key benefits of the integration include:

  • Streamline workflow and save time: Increase rep efficiency with seamless access to the Highspot content library directly within Salesloft. Powerful search and curated browsing experiences make it easy for reps to locate content for specific selling scenarios.

  • Engage buyers: Empower reps with the tools they need to make every customer interaction engaging with AI-powered content recommendations inside Salesloft. Reps can design compelling experiences with pitch templates and micro-portals that merchandise content and provide engagement insights into views, shares and downloads.

  • Analyze performance: Give reps insight into how prospects are interacting with content. See when individual recipients view, download or share content sent through Salesloft, as well as buyer time spent on individual slides or pages.

The integration is now available to joint customers on the Salesloft Marketplace. Learn more about how Highspot is helping sales teams everywhere increase performance at: www.highspot.com.

Resources:

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like Aetna, Siemens, Staples and Yahoo use Highspot to manage content, to train and coach sellers, and to engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.

About Salesloft

Salesloft is the provider of the leading sales engagement platform that helps sellers and sales teams drive more revenue. The Modern Revenue Workspace™ by Salesloft is the one place for sellers to execute all of their digital selling tasks, communicate with buyers, understand what to do next and get the coaching and insights they need to win. Thousands of the world's most successful sales teams, like those at Google, Shopify, Square and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com.

Contact: Elena Edington, 206-817-4339, elena.edington@highspot.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highspot-and-salesloft-deepen-partnership-to-help-salespeople-better-engage-buyers-at-scale-301609511.html

SOURCE Highspot

