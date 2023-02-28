U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

Hightouch unveils Customer Studio, extends the power of the cloud data warehouse to marketing teams

·3 min read

Customer Studio delivers purpose-built features that enable marketers to leverage their organization's cloud data investments to deliver personalized cross-channel experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, the leading Data Activation platform, today announced the release of its latest product offering, Customer Studio, a suite of purpose-built, marketer-first features that enable users to explore, manage, and activate customer data directly from cloud data warehouses to over 140 marketing and business applications.

Modern growth and marketing teams rely on Customer Studio to build downstream audiences and implement data-driven marketing strategies quickly and efficiently.
Modern growth and marketing teams rely on Customer Studio to build downstream audiences and implement data-driven marketing strategies quickly and efficiently.

Previously, although valuable customer data was stored in cloud data warehouses, it was only accessible to technical users who could model and query that data with SQL. With Customer Studio, any user—regardless of technical skill set—can explore and take action on customer data. That's why modern growth and marketing teams at leading organizations like Cars.com, Ramp, and the NBA rely on Customer Studio to build downstream audiences and implement data-driven marketing strategies quickly and efficiently.

"Customer Studio gives our marketing teams the tools they need to activate customer data, enabling them to personalize marketing campaigns, optimize ad performance, and drive experimentation across our digital properties," said Ben Tengelson, VP of Data Science at IntelyCare.

Customer Studio includes the following features under the new product offering:

  • Audiences: Define granular audiences with a no-code segmentation builder, and sync them to every one of your marketing and advertising platforms.

  • Insights: Understand audience analytics like cross-audience overlap and user composition to refine segmentation strategies.

  • Traits: Easily create new, computed fields (e.g., Last Page Viewed or LTV) without SQL to improve segmentation and personalization efforts.

  • Priority Lists: Seamlessly coordinate prioritization across any number of Hightouch audiences to manage customer journeys.

  • Splits: Build randomized audience splits to manage multivariate testing across channels centrally and drive experimentation.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Customer Studio, which revolutionizes how businesses think about and leverage their customer data," said Tejas Manohar, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Hightouch. "Our goal has always been to empower business and data teams alike with the tools needed to drive growth, and with Customer Studio, we are doing just that."

Unlike traditional Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) that only capture a subset of customer data and require it to be stored in yet another data silo, Customer Studio enables users to activate all their data directly from cloud data warehouses like Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery, and Redshift. This powerful new architecture, coined the "Composable CDP," rapidly accelerates time to value, offers enhanced data security, and brings data and marketing teams closer than ever before.

"We continue to see modern enterprises investing heavily in cloud data warehouses. As they do, Customer Studio becomes the vehicle to unlock the value of their customer data without the need for engineering resources," explains Manohar.

Customer Studio is available today to Hightouch Business Tier customers as an add-on. Check out the webpage or schedule a demo with the Hightouch team to learn more.

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the world's leading Data Activation platform that transforms the data warehouse into an actionable hub for any team within your organization. Powered by Reverse ETL and a suite of no-code features, data and marketing teams lean on Hightouch to activate data from their data warehouse directly into 140+ business tools and applications. Equipped with ready access to complete customer data in the SaaS tools they already use, modern teams are empowered to deliver the personalized experiences consumers have come to expect. That's why hundreds of companies like Autotrader, Plaid, the NBA, Cars.com, and Imperfect Foods trust Hightouch to sync billions of customer data points and audiences each year. For more information, visit hightouch.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hightouch-unveils-customer-studio-extends-the-power-of-the-cloud-data-warehouse-to-marketing-teams-301757225.html

SOURCE Hightouch

