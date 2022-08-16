U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Hightower Named to Inc. 5000's 2022 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S.

·2 min read

The recognition validates the company's commitment to investing in value-added services to spur growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower, one of the largest registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the nation, today announced it has once again been named to Inc. 5000's 2022 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S.

(PRNewsfoto/HighTower)
(PRNewsfoto/HighTower)

"We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 alongside some of the world's most respected and distinguished companies," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "At Hightower, we are committed to offering a range of sophisticated services to catalyze and accelerate organic growth for financial advisors. We want to thank all Hightower employees and advisory businesses for their dedication, focus and hard work in contributing to our collective success."

In the past year, Hightower has grown significantly, a result of both organic growth and robust M&A activity. In 2021, Hightower completed 13 transactions and achieved annualized 9% organic growth (net new assets, not market appreciation), far surpassing the industry average of less than 5% growth.

Last year, Hightower was named to Inc. magazine's inaugural list of America's 250 Best-Led Companies. The firm also received several industry accolades last year, including WealthManagement.com's Wealthies Awards and ThinkAdvisor's Luminary Awards. The firm's advisors regularly appear on best-of lists, including Barron's, Forbes and InvestmentNews' top advisor rankings.

Companies appearing on the Inc. 5000 list must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018.

See the list here: www.inc.com/inc5000/2022.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact:
Patty Buchanan
JConnelly
(973) 567-9415
pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hightower-named-to-inc-5000s-2022-list-of-fastest-growing-companies-in-the-us-301606753.html

SOURCE Hightower

