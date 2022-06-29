U.S. markets closed

Highwoods to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results Tuesday, July 26th

Highwoods Properties, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • HIW
Highwoods Properties, Inc.
Highwoods Properties, Inc.

________________________________________

Conference Call
Wednesday, July 27th, at 11:00 A.M.
_________________________________________

RALEIGH, N.C., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, July 26th, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, July 27th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (800) 756-3565. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com under the “Investors” section.   A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:

 

Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
919-872-4924

 

 

 


