U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,232.79
    -38.99 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,586.44
    -224.96 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,832.87
    -6.42 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.21
    -17.45 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.54
    -5.53 (-5.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.60
    -37.70 (-1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.55 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0712
    -0.0090 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7760
    -0.1300 (-4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2720
    -0.0115 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7200
    -0.7050 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,378.25
    -188.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.14
    +7.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

HII Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
·2 min read
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

Stephen Fitts

Stephen Fitts
Stephen Fitts

PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-domain defense and technologies partner HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that Stephen Fitts has been promoted to vice president of contracts and pricing at its Ingalls Shipbuilding division. Fitts succeeds Eric Crooker who assumed a new role in March as vice president of infrastructure and sustainability.

Fitts will have overall responsibility for contracts, estimating and pricing, and export/import licensing and compliance for the Ingalls shipyard, and will report to Keith Munn, Ingalls’ vice president of business management and chief financial officer.

“Stephen’s extensive background in legal and contract administration forms a solid foundation for his transition into this important leadership role,” Munn said. “He has been committed to building trusting relationships while ensuring an equitable approach to solving complex agreements for all parties. We look forward to him leading, mentoring and developing the organization in his new position.”

A photo available for download is available at: https://newsroom.hii.com/releases/stephen-fitts-contracts-pricing.

Fitts began his career with HII in 2013 and has served as senior counsel for the Ingalls Shipbuilding. Since 2018, Fitts served as director of contract administration, where he supported the growth of Ingalls Shipbuilding’s historic backlog of contracts, including the negotiation of several amphibious and U.S. Coast Guard ships and numerous guided missile destroyer awards.

Fitts holds a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and a juris doctor degree from the University of Alabama. Prior to joining HII, Fitts was an equity partner practicing in the areas of commercial litigation, employment law, outside general counsel and IP litigation.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

Contact:

Kimberly Aguillard
Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com
(202) 580-9086

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93bb280f-83c0-4c12-9bea-af5fd706b55c


Recommended Stories

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings

  • Gas-Engine Bans Drive Landscapers Toward Electric Mowers and Blowers

    New state and municipal laws are driving a transition away from puttering, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers and toward battery-powered versions. California, the largest state by population, is set to ban the sale of most gas-powered lawn tools, starting with model year 2024 products. Local governments in Oakland, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., have started banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, and other states and cities are considering similar legislation.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Retirement savings reform is a good idea that both parties can get behind

    Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Coca-Cola earnings: Price hikes lead to a big quarter

    The cost of drinking sugary (and non sugary) products from Coca-Cola (KO) are on a steep rise, helping to pad the beverage giant's sales and profits.

  • U.S. oil prices fall below $100 a barrel as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil futures decline on Monday, with U.S. prices below $100 a barrel --- on track for the lowest finish in two weeks --- as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on prospects for energy demand.

  • AMD Could Overcome Slowing Demand for Semis. It’s a Strong Buy, Analyst Says.

    Advanced Micro Devices could be well-positioned to ride out a tough cycle for semiconductor stocks amid slowing consumer demand, according to Raymond James. Analyst Chris Caso upgraded Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD ) on Monday to Strong Buy from Outperform, boosting the shares by 3.2% to $91.01. “As we have become more concerned about cycle risks given potential for slowing consumer demand and elevated inventory levels at customers, we favor those semi companies with strong secular drivers, more muted cyclical exposure and attractive valuations, for which AMD appears well positioned,” Caso wrote in a research note.

  • China Looks to Sell Spare LNG as Virus Lockdowns Hit Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of liquefied natural gas, is trying to sell some spare supply due to fears that demand-sapping virus lockdowns could spread from Shanghai to other parts of the country.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • 5G Stocks To Buy: How Next-Gen Cloud Will Create New Services

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Surging Fertilizer Costs Are Pushing Food Prices Higher

    Given the uncertainty of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high fertilizer—and food—prices may be here to stay.

  • Crude palm oil excluded from Indonesia export ban

    Indonesia's agriculture ministry said on Monday that crude palm oil shipments would be excluded from a planned palm oil export ban, according to a copy of an official letter sent to local government leaders. The letter, which was verified by a ministry official, said the ban would however include refined, bleached and deodorized (RBD) palm olein. It was still unclear on Monday whether products such as RBD palm oil and palm stearin would be affected.

  • India's Russian oil purchases since Ukraine invasion more than double 2021 total

    India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since its invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned. Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.

  • Indonesia to Allow Key Palm Oil Exports, Sparking Price Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil slumped on prospects that top producer Indonesia’s surprise ban of cooking oil exports will not be strict as feared. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapIndonesia will only halt exports of

  • Analyst Report: Verizon Communications Inc

    Verizon is a leader in the U.S. telecommunications industry. The company was created in July 2000 when Bell Atlantic and GTE merged.