U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,560.02
    +151.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

HII Christens Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HII
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

PASCAGOULA, Miss., March 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) christened today pre-commissioning unit Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) at the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division.

Jack H. Lucas, a longtime resident of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was the youngest Marine and youngest service member in World War II awarded the Medal of Honor. During a close firefight with Japanese soldiers, Lucas saved the lives of three Marines when he unhesitatingly placed himself on two grenades.

“Jack H. Lucas made a selfless decision to choose others and country over self,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Our Ingalls shipbuilders have a deep appreciation and respect for what sailors and Marines do on behalf of our nation. We are proud to support them and to provide them this remarkable ship, our first Flight III destroyer.”

Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, was the keynote speaker.

Jack H. Lucas is not only the most capable and sophisticated surface combatant ever built by man, but it also represents the bridge from the past to the future, as we bring a new radar, the Aegis Baseline 10, and a new electric plant onto an already highly capable platform,” Gilday said. “Such an evolution would be impossible without the shipbuilders of Huntington Ingalls Industries and the Pascagoula community. Flight III represents the dedication and commitment of our sailors and civilians — the skill and innovation of our shipyards and industry partners — and the commitment of the American people to keep the seas free and open for all.”

“You have built the finest destroyer in the world,” Gilday said.

Jack H. Lucas is co-sponsored by Ruby Lucas, widow of the ship’s namesake, and Catherine B. Reynolds, chairman and CEO of the Catherine B. Reynolds Foundation. Together, the two sponsors officially christened the ship and made remarks during the ceremony.

“May the Jack H. Lucas be indestructible, just like he was,” Ruby Lucas said. “This first of its kind ship is advanced in integrity, courage and commitment to serve our great country. Jack never ran from a fight, and I’m certain that all aboard his namesake will represent Jack with honor. Just as I feel his spirit with me, be assured that he will be with all of you all the time.”

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, both of Mississippi, delivered remarks. Other speakers included Meredith Berger, performing the duties of Under Secretary of the Navy, and Maj. Gen. Jason Bohm, commanding general, Marine Corps Recruiting Command.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/jack-h-lucas-ddg-125-christening.

Video of the christening ceremony and additional information about the ship and its sponsors is available at: https://ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/DDG125christening/.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States military strategy. Guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains a myriad of offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.

HII is a global engineering and defense technologies provider. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable a networked, all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Danny Hernandez
Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com
(202) 580-9086


Recommended Stories

  • F1 practice LIVE: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix lap time results as Charles Leclerc edges Max Verstappen

    Follow all the latest from Jeddah as Charles Leclerc topped Friday practice ahead of Max Verstappen while Mercedes struggled

  • Steven Del Duca Launches Ontario Liberal 'Plan for Economic Dignity'

    Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca launched the Ontario Liberal Plan for Economic Dignity, the party's first economic platform commitment ahead of the 2022 Election Campaign.

  • Biden frames war in Ukraine as fight for democracy

    During his speech in Poland, President Joe Biden said, "we’ll not cease the efforts to get humanitarian relief wherever it is needed in Ukraine"

  • Russian troops attack own commanding officer after suffering heavy losses

    Russian troops reportedly attacked their own commanding officer by running him over with a tank after many in their brigade were killed amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk said in a post on Facebook that Russian Col. Yuri Medvedev was attacked after fighting in Ukraine left nearly half of the men in the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade dead, The Washington Post reported. Tsymbaliuk said the brigade injured both of...

  • US general: Ukraine resistance highlights need to prepare

    Ukraine's stiff resistance to the Russian invasion, which has turned Moscow's advance into a grinding war of attrition, has underscored the importance to American allies of the need to be prepared for any eventuality, the top U.S. Army commander in the Pacific said Friday. Gen. Charles Flynn told The Associated Press that the events in Europe highlight the need for regular training exercises with partners, like the one that just concluded between the Royal Thai Army and the U.S. Army. “The will of the Ukrainian army, the will of their government, the will of the resistance is a contributing factor to what's unfolded,” said Flynn, who was in Thailand for the end of the exercise and for talks with military commanders as part of a trip meeting counterparts throughout the region.

  • Russian Military TV Dispatch Showed Vessel at Ukraine Port Prior to Attack

    A Russian TV crew released footage on March 20 from the port in Berdyansk, Ukraine, showing a Russian military vessel that days later Ukraine claimed to have destroyed in an attack.On March 24, Ukraine’s military said that it had destroyed the Russian Alligator-class landing ship Orsk while docked at Berdyansk.Footage taken by a webcam in the area showed a ship ravaged by flames at the port, as two other naval ships powered away.Storyful has not confirmed what ship was damaged in the incident on Thursday. However, four days before, the Russian military-operated Zvezda TV network released this dispatch from the port showing what it said was the Orsk, describing it as a large landing craft involved in delivering goods and equipment. Credit: Russian Military via Storyful

  • North Korea releases bizarre video of Kim Jong-Un at 'Monster' missile launch

    Kim Jong Un rips off his sunglasses and stares directly into the camera as he gave the go ahead for a new missile launch

  • Kremlin confusion as Moscow contradicts own generals with claim it still wants to take Kyiv

    One of Vladimir Putin's closest aides has insisted Russia still wanted to topple the Ukrainian government as the Kremlin appeared to contradict its generals.

  • Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

    Nato officials have estimated that 40,000 Russian troops have so far been killed, captured or injured in conflict

  • Hackers in Russian spy agency's military unit targeted Kansas nuclear power plant, FBI alleges

    Federal prosecutors and the FBI accuse military officers at a Russian spy agency of cyberattacks on the Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in Kansas.

  • Russian commander deliberately killed by his own demoralised troops, Western officials claim

    The commander of the 37th rifle brigade is understood to have been run over by one of his own soldiers who had grown frustrated by his unit's heavy losses.

  • Russian general claims only 1,400 Russian troops have died in Ukraine

    Russian general claims only 1,400 Russian troops have died in Ukraine

  • Pentagon: Russia has lost partial control of first captured Ukrainian city

    Russian forces are no longer in full control of Kherson, the first Ukrainian city Kremlin troops captured as part of its invasion into the country, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday."We've seen reports of resistance there in areas that were previously reported to be in Russian control," the official told reporters. "We can't corroborate exactly who is in control of Kherson, but the point is it doesn't appear to be as solidly in Russian...

  • Analysis-Bogged down in Ukraine, Russia moves war goalposts

    Russia has reframed its war goals in Ukraine in a way that may make it easier for President Vladimir Putin to claim a face-saving victory despite a woeful campaign in which his army has suffered humiliating setbacks, military analysts say. Russia attacked its neighbour by land, air and sea on Feb. 24 and pushed as far as the capital Kyiv - where its forces have been stalled for weeks - in what Ukraine and the West said was a bid to topple the democratic government of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. On Friday, however, a senior military official said the real objective was to "liberate" the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army for the past eight years.

  • Up to 60 percent of Russian missiles in Ukraine are failing, U.S. assesses

    Up to 60 percent of Russian missiles in Ukraine are failing, U.S. assesses

  • Ukraine war: Multiple explosions rock Lviv as huge plume of smoke rises above city

    Two missile strikes hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and wounded five people, a regional governor said. Local residents were to told to stay indoors as thick plumes of smoke rose above the city of 700,00 which is sometimes called the western capital of Ukraine. The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, said an industrial fuel storage facility had been set on fire by the attack.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Damaged Russian Military Ship in Berdyansk, Ukraine

    Satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows damage to a Russian military vessel in the port city of Berdyansk, Ukraine, on Friday, March 25, one day after Ukrainian officials claimed they destroyed the large vessel.On March 20, Russian media released footage of the Russian Alligator-class landing ship Orsk while docked at Berdyansk, describing it as a large landing craft involved in delivering goods and equipment.On Thursday, dramatic CCTV footage showed a large ship engulfed in flames that the Ukrainian navy said was the Orsk.These images show a badly damaged military ship partially submerged near one of the port’s quays as dark smoke rises near several fuel storage tanks. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • Russia plans reserve fleet of railway wagons for 'state tasks'

    Valentina Matviyenko, chair of the upper house of parliament and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said this week that, as Russia now had a "mobilisation economy", private rail firms should support state interests and allow Russian Railways to use their wagons. The letter, dated March 22, says the reserve railcars would enable "transportation of socially significant cargoes" and asks Russian Railways, the federal anti-monopoly service, the ministry of transport and the main industry association to respond by April 10.

  • Russia signals scaled-back war aims as Ukraine advances

    STORY: Ukrainian forces went on the offense against Russian soldiers on Friday, recapturing towns on the outskirts of the embattled capital, Kyiv.And one month after Russia sent a massive invasion force into Ukraine, expecting a rapid victory, Moscow signaled it was scaling back its military ambitions.The Russian defense ministry announced the first phase of what Russia calls its “special military operation” was complete and that it would focus on completely, quote, “liberating” eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region. Its forces remained bogged down, harried and ambushed by Ukrainian defenders, and so far unable to claim a single major strategic objective… and now, in some places, may be forced into a retreat.A British intelligence report described, quote, "Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, has allowed Ukraine to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 35 km east of Kyiv." One Ukrainian soldier on the frontline in Bucha, about 16 miles from the capital, who gave only the name Andriy, said he enlisted immediately after Russia’s invasion began a month ago. "I told my wife to grab the children and to hide in the basement, and I went to the drafting station and joined my (army) unit straight away. And the next day from the army base we moved to the frontline. My wife and children were under occupation for two weeks, but then they managed to escape through a humanitarian corridor." Ukraine's armed forces chief of staff said Russia was still trying to resume offensives to capture the cities of Chernihiv, Sumy, Mariupol and Kharkiv. Battlelines near Kyiv have been frozen for weeks. Failing to capture any major cities, the Russians have instead been encircling them, laying waste to residential areas and driving around a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people from their homes. Natalia Stern, a refugee from the southern port city of Odesa who is currently in Romania, had this to say Friday: "Support. We need support. We believe in ourselves - and believe strongly. Please, support us and our children. A huge thanks for you all in advance."

  • U.S. urges China and Russia to send strong message to North Korea after missile launch

    China and Russia should tell North Korea to avoid more "provocations" after it resumed intercontinental ballistic missile testing this week, U.S. State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday. "China and Russia should send a strong message to (North Korea) to refrain from additional provocations," Porter told a regular news briefing ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the launch later on Friday. North Korea said it launched a big, new ICBM on Friday, a test its leader Kim Jong Un said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any U.S. military moves.