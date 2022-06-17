U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

HII Dedicates 19th Habitat For Humanity Home

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
3 min read
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
Habitat for Humanity 2022

Elected officials and community leaders joined representatives from Newport News Shipbuilding and Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg Thursday to welcome the Hunter family to their new home. The house is the 19th that shipyard volunteers have constructed in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.
Elected officials and community leaders joined representatives from Newport News Shipbuilding and Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg Thursday to welcome the Hunter family to their new home. The house is the 19th that shipyard volunteers have constructed in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global defense and technologies partner HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division joined elected officials and community leaders Thursday to dedicate the 19th house shipyard volunteers have constructed in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg since 2002.

The ribbon-cutting welcomed Mickeia Hunter and her children — Cinque and Nehemiah — to their new home. Julia Jones, vice president of manufacturing and industrial manufacturing and systems engineering at Newport News Shipbuilding, presented the house keys to Hunter.

“Whether you’re building a house or a ship, you need the right tools, processes and materials to get the job done,” Jones said. “While the outcome may be a little different, the builders’ dedication and pride is the same. It’s this same feeling that we celebrate in this new house and the promises it offers. Just like the crew of a ship, now it’s time for the Hunter family to take this house and make it a home.”

HII Photo
HII Photo


Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://newsroom.hii.com/releases/hii-habitat-for-humanity-2022.

The three-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot home is in the city’s Southeast community, built on land donated by the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority. More than 100 shipbuilders contributed more than 600 volunteer hours to help with construction outside of their work shifts.

“Mickeia’s father is a retiree from the shipyard, so it was a special connection that volunteers from the shipyard partnered on this project. We couldn’t have done it without them,” said Janet V. Green, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. “We know the Hunters will be able to enjoy this home as family and create new memories for years to come.”

The Hunters will take ownership of the home after agreeing to pay back the no-interest mortgage on time. The payments will be cycled back into the community so more homes can be built for qualifying families.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is a non-profit organization serving the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg and the counties of Charles City, James City, New Kent and York. For more information, visit www.HabitatPGW.org.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

Contact:

Todd Corillo
Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com
(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06db4316-7563-4475-af3b-6a50a4a4ca72


