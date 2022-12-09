U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,971.26
    +7.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,786.32
    +4.84 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,126.35
    +44.35 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.78
    -4.51 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.86
    +0.40 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    +14.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    +0.62 (+2.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    +0.0600 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2297
    +0.0059 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4400
    -0.1900 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,176.89
    +237.53 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.64
    -1.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

HII Elects Leo Denault to Board of Directors

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
·2 min read
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

Leo Denault

Leo Denault
Leo Denault

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that current executive chairman and former CEO of Entergy Corporation Leo Denault was elected to the company’s board of directors, effective Dec. 5, 2022.

Denault has 40 years of experience in the power industry. He joined Entergy in 1999, serving initially as vice president of corporate development and then five years later as executive vice president and chief financial officer, before becoming CEO in 2013. He also served 18 years at Cinergy Corporation (known today as Duke Energy) in varying positions of responsibility, culminating as vice president of the company.

“We are very pleased to welcome Leo to the board of HII,” said Kirk Donald, chairman of the board of HII. “He is a leader in the nation’s power business and brings significant strategic experiences to the HII team. He has a deep understanding of electrical and nuclear power generation, transmission and distribution as well as the regulatory requirements to protect these national resources. I look forward to having him join our team of directors.”

As CEO of Entergy, Denault led the transformation of the company into a premier utility and one of the nation’s cleanest energy companies. In addition to being one of two companies currently building nuclear-powered naval vessels in the U.S., HII supports the Department of Energy’s national security mission through the management and operation of its sites, and the safe cleanup of legacy sites across the country.

Leo Denault Portrait
Leo Denault Portrait


A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-elects-leo-denault-to-board-of-directors.

Denault currently serves on the boards of directors of Jobs for America’s Graduates, the Edison Electric Institute, the Institute of Nuclear Power Operators, and the World Association of Nuclear Operators Atlanta Centre.

Denault received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and accounting from Ball State University. He also received a Master of Business Administration in finance from Indiana University.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.

As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Danny Hernandez
(202) 580-9086
Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ce3dd58-c90c-46b7-a597-db9a447c14d6


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Is AT&T's 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    If you're looking to generate passive income, AT&T's stock provides a healthy dividend payment.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Amazon

    Two of the largest companies globally are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon's e-commerce platform has become the go-to place for nearly all shopping needs. Microsoft's Office products are standard for most computers, and it has a consumer product segment offering laptops and gaming consoles.

  • Why Hello Group Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ: MOMO) were up 36% as of 9:31 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. While management expects another decline in revenue next quarter, the sequential improvement in earnings per share is all that matters right now.

  • Company News for Dec 9, 2022

    Companies in The News Are: COP, NVDA, MRNA, RENT

  • Kinder Morgan Plans to Send Its High-Yielding Dividend Even Higher in 2023

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) gave investors a glimpse into what they should expect in the coming year by unveiling its preliminary financial expectations for 2023. Management expects Kinder Morgan to generate $7.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA next year. Growth drivers include rising volumes at its refined product and gathering and processing businesses, higher rates as it recontracts its Jones Act tankers, and expansion projects coming into service.

  • U.S. automakers facing ‘a nightmare’ in China, analyst says

    Wedbush Senior Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the EV and auto market in China, secular growth trend for electric vehicles, and promising auto stocks.

  • A 449,000% Return: Lessons From the Most Successful Investor You've Never Heard Of

    At age 51, Anne Schieber was broke and disillusioned. She had worked for the IRS for 23 years and was regarded as one of the agency’s top auditors. But she never got promoted and never earned more than $3,150 in a year. With half her life already behind her, her retirement prospects looked bleak. But Schieber had learned a powerful secret from years of studying the tax returns of America’s richest residents. Over the next 50 years, it earned her a 449,000% return — making Schieber one of the mos

  • Should You Liquidate Your Position in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -4.92% net compared to -0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. In the quarter, market dynamics worked against the fund’s investment strategy. In […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $30

    Granted, some of the highest-quality stocks have lofty share prices. You can invest in one of the best renewable energy companies around in one of two ways -- buy shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) or buy shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC). One big plus for Brookfield Renewable Partners is its distribution.

  • Here's Why Momentum in BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Should Keep going

    If you are looking for stocks that are well positioned to maintain their recent uptrend, BioVie Inc. (BIVI) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our "Recent Price Strength" screen.

  • Summit Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Robert Duggan is the most upbeat insider, and their holdings increased by 431% last week

    If you want to know who really controls Summit Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMMT ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Why Farfetch Is Plummeting 23% This Week

    Shares of online luxury brand marketplace Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) are tumbling 23.5% this morning from where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the fallout from a business update it filed with the SEC to kick off December continues to take a toll on the stock. While the numbers initially appeared encouraging, showing growth in gross merchandise value and adjusted EBITDA margins, the growth trajectory Farfetch was on has flattened dramatically, and partnerships it has undertaken aren't paying off as predicted. Part of the problem is that Farfetch's losses continue to widen.

  • Stocks on the move: Tesla, Netflix, Lululemon, RH

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are performing following UMich consumer sentiment data.

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock market is down dramatically in 2022. That's great news for buyers, who can pick up fantastic stocks at bargain-bin prices these days.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 90% From Current Levels

    Investors searching for that feeling telling you market sentiment is shifting to a more positive outlook have been brought down to earth again. Following 2022’s market behavior to a tee, the recent rally has run into a brick wall. To wit, the S&P 500 notched 5 consecutive negative sessions over the last week with investors mulling over the prospect of a recession. Indeed, financial experts have been sounding the warning bells on the precarious state of the global economy. One of the doomsayers h

  • 5 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) had a difficult time during the early days of the pandemic. Carnival faces the impact of higher interest rates on its variable-rate borrowings, which could lead to higher costs. Demand for cruising is back, and Carnival is progressing toward its earnings goals.

  • Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Shopify (SHOP) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Crescent Point Acquires Kaybob Duvernay Assets and Increases Base Dividend by 25%

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire additional Kaybob Duvernay assets and is increasing its base dividend.

  • 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry is expected to undergo rapid changes in the coming years. One reason is the increasing awareness of the health benefits […]