HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Awarded DDG(X) Design Engineering Contract

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • HII
Ingalls Shipbuilding Overhead

Aerial image of HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding. Ingalls was awarded a design engineering contract from the Navy for the Next-Generation Guided-Missile Destroyer (DDG(X)) program. Ingalls has delivered 33 destroyers to the U.S. navy, with five more currently under construction. Ingalls is working with the Navy to keep the destroyer line strong as the Navy transitions to the next generation of guided missile destroyers.
PASCAGOULA, Miss., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been awarded a cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for engineering and design from the U.S. Navy for the next-generation guided-missile destroyer (DDG(X)) program.

“We are excited to continue on this path with our Navy and industry partners,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “It provides us a tremendous opportunity to bring best practices and innovation from our experienced engineering team to the design of this important future surface combatant.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding is a major contractor and shipbuilding partner in the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) program that has been in production for three decades. Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are multi-mission ships that can provide offensive and defensive capabilities, and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States military strategy.

DDG(X) will be the next generation large surface combatant for the U.S. Navy, and is being designed by a Navy-industry collaborative team consisting of the Navy and both large surface combatant shipbuilders.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hiii-ingalls-shipbuilding-awarded-ddgx-design-engineering-contract.

About HII

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, please visit:

Contact:

Kimberly K. Aguillard
Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com
(228) 355-5663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/778e1bd4-c90a-4cb2-b661-6b3d574c4b90



