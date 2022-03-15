U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

Hiking and Trail Footwear Market size to grow by USD 4.25 billion | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Hiking and Trail Footwear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 7.14% in 2021 and a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (hiking footwear and trail running footwear) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hiking and Trail Footwear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hiking and Trail Footwear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report

Market Scope

The hiking and trail footwear market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The hiking and trail footwear market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • adidas AG

  • Amer Sports Corp.

  • ASICS Corp.

  • Columbia Sportswear Co.

  • Deckers Outdoor Corp.

  • Nike Inc.

  • PUMA SE

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • VF Corp.

  • Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in hiking and trail footwear market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Germany and France are the two major markets for hiking and trail footwear in Europe. Increasing product premiumization and new product developments such as vegan hiking footwear will drive the hiking and trail footwear market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The hiking and trail footwear market share growth by the hiking footwear segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the growing focus on minimization of carbon footprint, vendors are offering hiking footwear made of ethically sourced faux leather and synthetic materials. Factors such as an increase in adventure tourism and the increasing popularity of hiking as an outdoor recreational activity are expected to drive the demand for hiking footwear during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Advances in footwear technology have enabled vendors to introduce activity-specific footwear for hiking and trail running. In addition, innovations in technical fabrication, design, and product development have led to the premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear over the last few years. Growing consumer awareness about the benefits of specialized shoes has fueled the demand for premium hiking and trail running footwear over the last few years.

Medical issues faced by hikers, trekkers, and trail runners hinder consumer participation in hiking and trail running activities. Some of these issues include diarrheal illness, respiratory illness, and altitude-related illness. Other risks include acute mountain sickness (AMS), sunburn, windburn, frostbite, and insect-borne diseases such as dengue fever, malaria, chikungunya, yellow fever, and Japanese encephalitis. Hence, the threat of travel-related diseases will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the hiking and trail footwear market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hiking and trail footwear market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hiking and trail footwear market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hiking and trail footwear market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hiking and trail footwear market vendors

Related Reports:

Mountain Biking Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rock Climbing Equipment Market by Product, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.14

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, France, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market Characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Hiking footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Trail running footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • adidas AG

  • Amer Sports Corp.

  • ASICS Corp.

  • Columbia Sportswear Co.

  • Deckers Outdoor Corp.

  • Nike Inc.

  • PUMA SE

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • VF Corp.

  • Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hiking-and-trail-footwear-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-25-billion--technavio-301501170.html

SOURCE Technavio

