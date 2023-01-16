Hiking and trail footwear market size to grow by USD 4.63 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hiking and trail footwear market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.63 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.98%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hiking and Trail Footwear Market 2022-2026

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Global hiking and trail footwear market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global hiking and trail footwear market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global hiking and trail footwear market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer hiking and trail footwear in the market are adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., Apex Global Brands Inc., ASICS Corp., CALZADOS BOREAL SL, Chogori India Retail Ltd., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Frasers Group plc, KEEN Inc., La Sportiva Spa, Lukas Meindl GmbH and Co. KG, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Red Wing Brands of America Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Tecnica Group Spa, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. and others.

The global hiking and trail footwear market are at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the increasing premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear, the rising prominence of hiking and trail running as an outdoor recreational activity, and the growing support for outdoor hiking and trail running through associations.

Vendor offerings -

adidas AG: The company offers hiking and trail footwear products such as Terrex AX4 gore-tex, Terrex free hike XLP parley and Terrex free hiker prime blue.

Amer Sports Corp: The company offers hiking and trail footwear products under the subsidiary Salomon.

ASICS Corp: The company offers hiking and trail footwear products such as GEL Trabuco 10, Venture 8 WP and Trabuco 10.

Deckers Outdoor Corp: The company offers hiking and trail footwear products under the subsidiary Hoka.

Nike Inc: The company offers hiking and trail footwear products such as Air zoom Terra Kiger 8, Pegasus trail 3, and Wildhorse 7.

For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Story continues

Global hiking and trail footwear market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (hiking footwear and trail running footwear) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the hiking footwear segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in adventure tourism and the popularity of hiking as an outdoor activity are expected to increase the need for hiking footwear during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global hiking and trail footwear market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hiking and trail footwear market.

APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for hiking and trail footwear market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the market growth in other regions. The growth of the hiking and trail footwear market in APAC over the forecast period will be facilitated by the increasing popularity of adventure tourism in various nations, including China, India, and Indonesia.

Download a Sample Report

Global hiking and trail footwear market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increasing premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear is one of the key drivers fueling the hiking and trail footwear market growth. Technical advancements in product research, design, and fabrication have led to the premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear. Furthermore, the increased consumer knowledge of the advantages of specialist footwear has boosted the demand for high-end hiking and trail running footwear. Hence, the increasing premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The rising popularity of eco-friendly footwear is one of the key hiking and trail footwear market trends contributing to the market growth. Due to the rising customer traction toward environment-friendly products and reducing carbon footprints, several vendors are concentrating on the creation and promotion of eco-friendly hiking and trail running footwear. Furthermore, an increasing number of eco-friendly and vegan footwear styles are being designed by manufacturers employing synthetic and faux leather materials that are ethically produced to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threat of travel-related diseases is one of the challenges limiting the hiking & trail footwear market growth. One of the factors limiting the hiking and trail footwear market is the risk of travel-related infections. Consumer participation in hiking and trail running activities is restricted by health issues faced by them. Along with accidents, trauma from falls, and other injuries, hikers frequently suffer from respiratory disease, altitude-related illness, and diarrheal illness. Therefore, the risk of travel-related disease restricts the growth of the hiking and trail footwear market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this hiking and trail footwear market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hiking and trail footwear market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the hiking and trail footwear market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hiking and trail footwear market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hiking and trail footwear market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Golf Clubs Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The golf clubs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 715.32 million. The advances in golf technology are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rise of alternative sports and leisure activities may impede the market growth.

Life Jacket Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The life jacket market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,097 million. The growing popularity of water sports tourism is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the frequent need for maintenance of life jackets may impede the market growth.

Hiking And Trail Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 137 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.43 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., Apex Global Brands Inc., ASICS Corp., CALZADOS BOREAL SL, Chogori India Retail Ltd., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Frasers Group plc, KEEN Inc., La Sportiva Spa, Lukas Meindl GmbH and Co. KG, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Red Wing Brands of America Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Tecnica Group Spa, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Hiking footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Trail running footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 adidas AG

10.4 Amer Sports Corp.

10.5 ASICS Corp.

10.6 Chogori India Retail Ltd.

10.7 Deckers Outdoor Corp.

10.8 Nike Inc.

10.9 PUMA SE

10.10 Under Armour Inc.

10.11 VF Corp.

10.12 Wolverine World Wide Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hiking and Trail Footwear Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hiking-and-trail-footwear-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-63-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301720070.html

SOURCE Technavio