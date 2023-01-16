U.S. markets closed

Hiking and trail footwear market size to grow by USD 4.63 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hiking and trail footwear market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.63 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.98%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hiking and Trail Footwear Market 2022-2026
Global hiking and trail footwear market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global hiking and trail footwear market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global hiking and trail footwear market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer hiking and trail footwear in the market are adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., Apex Global Brands Inc., ASICS Corp., CALZADOS BOREAL SL, Chogori India Retail Ltd., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Frasers Group plc, KEEN Inc., La Sportiva Spa, Lukas Meindl GmbH and Co. KG, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Red Wing Brands of America Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Tecnica Group Spa, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. and others.

The global hiking and trail footwear market are at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the increasing premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear, the rising prominence of hiking and trail running as an outdoor recreational activity, and the growing support for outdoor hiking and trail running through associations.

Vendor offerings -

  • adidas AG: The company offers hiking and trail footwear products such as Terrex AX4 gore-tex, Terrex free hike XLP parley and Terrex free hiker prime blue.

  • Amer Sports Corp: The company offers hiking and trail footwear products under the subsidiary Salomon.

  • ASICS Corp: The company offers hiking and trail footwear products such as GEL Trabuco 10, Venture 8 WP and Trabuco 10.

  • Deckers Outdoor Corp: The company offers hiking and trail footwear products under the subsidiary Hoka.

  • Nike Inc: The company offers hiking and trail footwear products such as Air zoom Terra Kiger 8, Pegasus trail 3, and Wildhorse 7.

Global hiking and trail footwear market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (hiking footwear and trail running footwear) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth of the hiking footwear segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in adventure tourism and the popularity of hiking as an outdoor activity are expected to increase the need for hiking footwear during the forecast period.

Geography overview
By geography, the global hiking and trail footwear market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hiking and trail footwear market.

  • APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for hiking and trail footwear market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the market growth in other regions. The growth of the hiking and trail footwear market in APAC over the forecast period will be facilitated by the increasing popularity of adventure tourism in various nations, including China, India, and Indonesia.

Global hiking and trail footwear market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increasing premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear is one of the key drivers fueling the hiking and trail footwear market growth. Technical advancements in product research, design, and fabrication have led to the premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear. Furthermore, the increased consumer knowledge of the advantages of specialist footwear has boosted the demand for high-end hiking and trail running footwear. Hence, the increasing premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The rising popularity of eco-friendly footwear is one of the key hiking and trail footwear market trends contributing to the market growth. Due to the rising customer traction toward environment-friendly products and reducing carbon footprints, several vendors are concentrating on the creation and promotion of eco-friendly hiking and trail running footwear. Furthermore, an increasing number of eco-friendly and vegan footwear styles are being designed by manufacturers employing synthetic and faux leather materials that are ethically produced to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threat of travel-related diseases is one of the challenges limiting the hiking & trail footwear market growth. One of the factors limiting the hiking and trail footwear market is the risk of travel-related infections. Consumer participation in hiking and trail running activities is restricted by health issues faced by them. Along with accidents, trauma from falls, and other injuries, hikers frequently suffer from respiratory disease, altitude-related illness, and diarrheal illness. Therefore, the risk of travel-related disease restricts the growth of the hiking and trail footwear market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this hiking and trail footwear market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hiking and trail footwear market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the hiking and trail footwear market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the hiking and trail footwear market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hiking and trail footwear market vendors

Hiking And Trail Footwear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

137

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.98%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.63 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.43

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., Apex Global Brands Inc., ASICS Corp., CALZADOS BOREAL SL, Chogori India Retail Ltd., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Frasers Group plc, KEEN Inc., La Sportiva Spa, Lukas Meindl GmbH and Co. KG, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Red Wing Brands of America Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Tecnica Group Spa, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Hiking footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Trail running footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 adidas AG

  • 10.4 Amer Sports Corp.

  • 10.5 ASICS Corp.

  • 10.6 Chogori India Retail Ltd.

  • 10.7 Deckers Outdoor Corp.

  • 10.8 Nike Inc.

  • 10.9 PUMA SE

  • 10.10 Under Armour Inc.

  • 10.11 VF Corp.

  • 10.12 Wolverine World Wide Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

