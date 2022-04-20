U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.00
    -19.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,778.00
    -63.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,092.75
    -124.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.80
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.53
    +0.97 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.00
    -16.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.31 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0814
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.37
    -0.80 (-3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3017
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6280
    -0.2860 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,444.30
    +714.47 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.70
    +18.14 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Hikma confirms FTC preliminary approval for Custopharm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HKMPF
  • HKMPY
  • CSRVF

LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma, Group), the multinational pharmaceutical group, today confirms it has received preliminary approval from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and will now work towards closing its acquisition of Custopharm Inc. from Water Street Healthcare Partners, as previously announced on 27 September 2021. The parties have now obtained all regulatory approvals required to close the transaction. Hikma will make a further announcement upon the close of the transaction.

Enquiries:

Hikma (Investors):

Susan Ringdal

EVP, Strategic Planning and Global Affairs

+44 (0)20 7399 2760/ +44 (0)7776 477050

Guy Featherstone

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+44 (0)20 3892 4389/ +44 (0)7795 896738

Layan Kalisse

Investor Relations Analyst

+44 (0)20 7399 2788/ +44 (0)7970 709912

Teneo (Press):

Charles Armitstead/Camilla Cunningham

US Media

Steven Weiss/David Belian

+44 (0)7703 330 269/ +44 (0)7464 982426

+1 732 788 8279/ +1 848 254 4875

About Hikma
(LSE: HIK) (NASDAQ Dubai: HIK) (OTC: HKMPY) (rated BBB-/stable S&P and BBB-/stable Fitch)

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 40 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across the United States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,700 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hikma-confirms-ftc-preliminary-approval-for-custopharm-301528694.html

SOURCE Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • IMF Says China’s Outflows Show Deepening Divergence With U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor outflows from China reflect a deepening divergence in monetary policy between the world’s two biggest economies.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingThe Federal Reserve has signaled aggressive rate hikes while the People’s Bank of Ch

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • Which ARK Innovation Stocks Are Most Bounce-Worthy?

    Popular innovation investor Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has seen her funds sink at a rapid pace over the past few quarters. Her flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has already lost over two-thirds of its value from peak to trough, thanks to a more hawkish Federal Reserve. As the Fed proceeds with its rate-hike schedule and the possibility of a double-point hike in May, rates on the 10-year note yield could easily continue to surge, adding even more selling pressure to ARKK and the high-multiple gr

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • U.S. Pension Giant to Vote to Replace Buffett as Berkshire Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. replace billionaire Warren Buffett as chairman.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After J

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.

  • Netflix Q1 net subscribers unexpectedly decline, revenue misses expectations

    Netflix is set to report quarterly results Tuesday after market close, and investors are bracing for a further growth slowdown amid the company's exit from Russia and as its key North American market grows increasingly saturated.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Bouncing Back Today

    After sinking lower over the past couple of trading days, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock regained some ground this morning and was trading up 3.3% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Specifically, Nio is trying to gain a foothold in parts of China often ignored by other EV makers -- even as the nation tries to rethink its COVID-19 policies and allow auto companies to resume production. Both developments are important for Nio.

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Rebounds, Netflix Crashes On Subscriber Fall, Tesla Earnings On Tap

    The market rally remains under pressure and divided. Investors should keep exposure modest and focus on leading sectors.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy As Electric F-150 Deliveries Begin?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before their earnings reports. If you want to read about some stocks with upcoming growth catalysts, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports. Momentum is easily one of the most often-used terms in the world of stocks and finance. Investors usually […]

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.

  • Microsoft Explores a Potentially Risky New Market

    The software and videogame giant is said to be working on a opportunity that appears golden and could also explode in its hands.

  • Brazil's Vale reports decrease in Q1 iron ore output

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian miner Vale SA first-quarter iron ore production fell 6.0% from the previous year, hit by heavy rainfall in January in Minas Gerais state which curbed its main production. The company's iron ore output was 63.9 million tonnes in the period, down 22.5% from the final quarter of 2021. Production was lower also due to major maintenance services, which should be positive for the rest of the year, allowing Vale to maintain its annual guidance of 320-335 million tonnes of iron ore.

  • You need to pay more attention to dividends — this math shows why they beat inflation

    Because the stock market’s dividend yield in recent years has been at record low levels, traders interested in turning a quick buck aren’t interested. Perhaps the best recent example of this comes from Exxon Mobil, (XOM) whose earnings took a big hit during the first months of the pandemic. From earnings per share of $4.88 in 2018, the company’s EPS dropped to minus $5.25 in 2020.