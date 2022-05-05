U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,288.25
    -7.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,927.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,514.25
    -17.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.60
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.92
    +0.11 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.60
    +32.80 (+1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.66 (+2.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    -3.83 (-13.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2610
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0420
    -0.1320 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,745.15
    +1,769.10 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.65
    +45.32 (+5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Hikvision shares plummet after report that the Biden administration is considering more sanctions

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

Hikvision shares fell by 10% after a Financial Times report that the Biden administration is planning to impose more sanctions on the surveillance camera company, accusing it of enabling human right abuses.

The Financial Times reports that the sanctions would have “far-reaching consequences because companies and governments that deal with Hikvision… would risk violating U.S. sanctions.” According to the Financial Times, this would be the first time that the White House has imposed these kinds of sanctions on such a large company. The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of surveillance equipment.

In 2019, Hikvision and Dahua, another surveillance tech company, were placed on the U.S. government entity list for its role in enabling human rights violations among Muslim minority groups in China, including the Uyghurs. But many municipalities in the U.S. still use Hikvision cameras. According to contract data reviewed by TechCrunch in May, at least a hundred U.S. counties, towns and cities have bought surveillance equipment made by Hikvision and Dahua. They are able to do so because federal actions do not apply at the state and city level.

In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, a Hikvision spokesperson said, "The potential action by the US Government, as reported, remains to be verified. We believe any such sanction should be based on credible evidence and due process. We look forward to being treated fairly and without bias."

US towns are buying Chinese surveillance tech tied to Uighur abuses

Hikvision is among a slew of Chinese tech companies that the U.S. government has targeted with individual actions rather than having a coordinated plan to contain their rise.

TikTok was one notable example under the Trump administration. More recently, under the Biden administration, Weibo was added to a delisting watchlist by the Securities and Exchange Commission. DJI, along with seven other companies, was placed on an investment blacklist in December 2021, for alleged involvement in the surveillance of Uyghur Muslims. The drone maker was already on the Department of Commerce’s Entity list, meaning American companies can’t sell it components unless they have a license.

 

Recommended Stories

  • India Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- India is trying to get deeper discounts on Russian oil to compensate for the risk of dealing with the OPEC+ producer as other buyers turn away, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income

  • Fed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve delivered the biggest interest-rate increase since 2000 and signaled it would keep hiking at that pace over the next couple of meetings, unleashing the most aggressive policy action in decades to combat soaring inflation.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discoun

  • Russia swerves default as Putin forced into dollar U-turn

    Vladimir Putin has been forced to raid Russia’s dollar reserves to pay creditors in a U-turn that has staved off the country’s first international default since the Bolshevik revolution.

  • The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Will Biden forgive student loan debt? Here’s where things stand now

    Student loan debt cancellation totaling $50,000 per borrower is off the table. But Biden signaled a smaller amount of relief might still be in play.

  • Fed lifts interest rates and will wind down $9 trillion bond stockpile in double-pronged attack on high U.S. inflation

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised a key interest rate by a half point and reaffirmed a more aggressive strategy to try to subdue the worst outbreak of U.S. inflation in 40 years.

  • U.S. Considers Unprecedented Sanctions on China Tech Giant Hikvision

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. tumbled by as much as 10% as the U.S. considers imposing new sanctions on surveillance-technology giant, potentially the harshest measures so far against a major Chinese company. Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil

  • GM has 4 new plants coming to 'have control over battery cell manufacture': Mary Barra

    In the years ahead, GM (GM) says, it's aiming to be a leading manufacturer of batteries as well as cars.

  • Cut Off by Moscow, Poland Gets Russian Gas From Its Allies

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a week after being cut off by Moscow, Poland has found a way of getting its hands on Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefThe Eastern European nation is now receiving Russia

  • Uber’s Revenue Doubles, but Stock Falls After Lyft Warns of Higher Driver Costs

    Lyft’s talk of increasing incentives to lure drivers offsets Uber’s bullish outlook for rising ride demand and strong deliveries.

  • Oil edges up on EU's proposed Russian oil ban, but weak China data weighs

    Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, as a European Union proposal for new sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on crude in six months, offset concerns over Chinese demand. Brent crude futures had climbed 35 cents, or 0.3%, to $110.49 a barrel by 0209 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.2%, to $108.06 a barrel. The sanctions proposal, which was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and needs unanimous backing by the 27 EU countries to take effect, includes phasing out supplies of Russian crude in six months and refined products by the end of 2022.

  • How the EU ban on Russian oil could benefit Russia

    The European Union will halt all imports of crude and refined oil from Russia by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on May 4. Europe as a whole currently gets one-quarter of its oil from Russia, with a wide range between countries—Germany gets just 12% of its oil from Russia, while for Slovakia it’s 96%. Oil is one of the main sources of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine—to the tune of $285 million per day.

  • Sherwin-Williams buys land for its $324M expansion project in Statesville

    Paint and coating manufacturer The Sherwin-Williams Co. has purchased a nearly 45-acre site in Statesville that borders its existing operation there.

  • TurboTax reaches settlement to pay $141 million for allegedly deceiving customers into paying for tax prep that should have been free

    The multi-state agreement will reimburse around 4.4 million low-income TurboTax customers who were allegedly pushed into paying for services they didn’t need to.

  • Polling on abortion helps explain uproar over Supreme Court leak on Roe v. Wade

    Last month, only about 3 in 10 U.S. adults said the Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade and transform abortion into a procedure that “individual states” are “able to outlaw.”

  • Over 80 firms including China's JD.com added to U.S. SEC list facing delisting risk

    The SEC on Wednesday expanded the list, consisting of U.S.-listed Chinese entities, on a provisional lineup under a 2020 law known as The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. The act, signed into a law by then-President Donald Trump, aims to remove foreign-jurisdiction companies from U.S. bourses if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row. Other large Chinese companies that were added to the SEC's list were JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd, NIO Inc, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, among others.

  • Block earnings promise many moving parts, but Square’s parent company may have a secret weapon

    Square recently changed its name to Block Inc. in a bid to better encompass the diversity of its business, and the company's Thursday earnings report will highlight just how many stories have been rolled into one.

  • Watch: Russian mercenaries storm trenches and fight door-to-door in rare close combat footage

    The Russian mercenaries advanced in single file, picking their way over rubble in the eastern town of Popasna as they approached their target: a cluster of houses containing Ukrainian defenders.

  • This 'rater' gets paid $10 an hour to teach Google's algorithm — and he's not alone

    Google Search may feel like magic, but the engine’s efficacy relies on hourly employees who work for a subcontractor.

  • Federal Reserve Begins Two-Fisted Tightening; Dow Jones Rallies On Powell Comments

    The Federal Reserve hiked its key rate and OK'd balance-sheet runoff. But stocks leapt as Fed chief Powell ruled out even-bigger hikes.