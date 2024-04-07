Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hil Industries Berhad's (KLSE:HIL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hil Industries Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM49m ÷ (RM524m - RM54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Hil Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.6% generated by the Chemicals industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Hil Industries Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Hil Industries Berhad .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Hil Industries Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 10%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 27% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Hil Industries Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Hil Industries Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Hil Industries Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 77% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

