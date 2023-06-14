Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Hil Industries Berhad's shares before the 19th of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.02 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.02 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hil Industries Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current stock price of MYR0.99. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Hil Industries Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 47% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Hil Industries Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Hil Industries Berhad has delivered an average of 5.4% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Hil Industries Berhad for the upcoming dividend? Hil Industries Berhad has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past nine years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Hil Industries Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Hil Industries Berhad that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

