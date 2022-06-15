HiLabs Releases New Product, MCheck™ Provider to all Health Plans Nationally at AHIP 2022

AI-powered solution cleans provider data to create a better experience for health plan members

BETHESDA, Md., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiLabs , a provider of a revolutionary AI-based platform for health plans, is releasing their MCheck™ Provider solution, an end-to-end technology that is solving the provider data accuracy problem, at AHIP 2022 .



CMS reports that 49% of Medicare Advantage directories have at least one error. The lack of accuracy across directory entries increases the risk of surprise billing and poor access to care, harming the member experience for health plans.

HiLabs’ MCheck™ Provider solution, now available to all health plans across the U.S., can analyze any health plan’s provider directory by creating a single source of truth. The solution creates this source of truth by applying advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to collect and analyze any provider data, discover patterns, and detect previously hidden data errors. With MCheck, health plans can:

Reduce surprise billing issues for health plan members

Automate roster management

Improve transparency for providers regarding data updates

Audit and maintain provider data quality

Provide actionable, record level recommendations

Improve health plan member satisfaction and outcomes

“We’re thrilled to expand access to our MCheck solution to any health plan. The healthcare industry is at a critical time - with increased member scrutiny and the entrance of the No Surprise Act - health plans need to invest in technology that cuts through the noise,” Amit Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of HiLabs. “We’ve effectively increased our customers' provider data accuracy by 29%+ and look to continue this positive momentum with more partners.”

To learn more about MCheck™ solution, please visit us at the AHIP conference at booth #819 or reach out to us at: providerdata@hilabs.com .

About HiLabs

HiLabs’ mission is to empower health plans to improve the member experience through a proactive data governance approach. HiLabs is combining cutting-edge, explainable AI with healthcare-specific business ontologies to vastly improve data quality for its customers across provider, payment accuracy, clinical interoperability, and value-based care domain. This unique and valuable approach has earned HiLabs business with three of the five largest US health plans. HiLabs core platform, MCheck™ has performed analysis on over 14 billion health data records, covering over one-third of the US insured population. It proactively detects and corrects data errors throughout the health plan enterprise, improving operations and analytics, resulting in significant cost savings and revenue growth opportunities. For more information, visit http://www.hilabs.com .

