U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.37
    -13.69 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,791.46
    -41.08 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,530.08
    -114.38 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,929.55
    -11.65 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.73
    +0.97 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    +8.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0242
    +0.0047 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7900
    +0.0250 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2109
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0070
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,305.99
    -857.83 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.16
    -15.19 (-2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.06
    +16.69 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Hilb Group Acquires Massachusetts-based Lighthouse Insurance Agency, Expands Transportation Specialty in New England

·2 min read

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that, effective July 1, 2022, it has partnered with Massachusetts-based Lighthouse Insurance Agency, further building on the company's presence throughout New England.

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC)
The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC)

Based in Dorchester, Massachusetts, Lighthouse specializes in property and casualty offerings, in particular personal and commercial transportation with a focus on livery and taxis. Agency Principal Brian Boucher and his staff of insurance professionals will join Hilb Group's New England regional operations and Hilb Group's transportation practice.

"Our team is excited to join the Hilb Group," said Brian Boucher. "This partnership allows us to maintain the strength of our local connections and established expertise, while enhancing the value, resources and products we can provide to our clients, now and for the future."

"We are pleased to welcome Lighthouse Insurance Agency to the Hilb Group," Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said. "Their experience in the transportation industry complements and strengthens our existing practice, and their reputation for building trusted customer relationships aligns closely with our corporate values. I look forward to our next steps together."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 135 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Peter Lobred 
804.548.4629 
plobred@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact: 
Ryan Havermann 
804.414.6508
rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilb-group-acquires-massachusetts-based-lighthouse-insurance-agency-expands-transportation-specialty-in-new-england-301602006.html

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks to Buy as the Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy as the Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act. If you want to read about some more stocks to buy as the Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy as the Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act. The United States Senate […]

  • Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Revenue Forecasts By -28%

    Shareholders in CRISPR Therapeutics AG ( NASDAQ:CRSP ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • 3D Systems (DDD) Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2

    3D Systems' (DDD) second-quarter 2022 results reflect year-over-year growth and acceleration beyond pre-pandemic levels across Industrial and Healthcare businesses when adjusted for divestments.

  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -5.88% and 12.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 3.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.57% and 2.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 semiconductor stocks to buy on the dip. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks to buy on the dip, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy on the Dip. Investors are starting to get concerned about chip stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor […]

  • Broadmark Realty (BRMK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Broadmark Realty (BRMK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -5.88% and 4.76%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years

    Despite investing more than $62 billion in this stock since 2018, you won't find it in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares

    Insiders used the rally in the markets in July to take some money off the table it would seem. The ratio of insider selling compared to insider buying moved to its highest level in 2022. A director just picked up nearly $1.5 million of new shares, a purchase that followed a dismal second-quarter earnings report that sent the stock down about 20%.

  • Root, Inc. (ROOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Root, Inc. (ROOT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 26.53% and 5.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Carlyle's Billionaire Founders Had Enough of Their Chosen Successor

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside Carlyle Group, battle lines were forming. On one side: Kewsong Lee, the executive hand-picked to assume the mantle of Carlyle’s co-founders and clear the path for a new generation of leaders. On the other: the very people who hand-picked him.Most Read from BloombergFBI Search Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsGrowing tensions within the pri

  • Micron Stock Slides on Reduced Fourth-Quarter Revenue Forecast

    Micron Technology shares fell Tuesday after the chip company said it was reducing its guidance for fourth-quarter revenue. Micron said in a filing that it expects revenue in the period “may come in at or below the low end of the revenue guidance range” the company provided during its earnings call in late June. At the time, Micron said it expects revenue of $6.8 billion to $7.6 billion.

  • SmileDirectClub (SDC) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    SmileDirectClub (SDC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -21.43% and 13.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 228.57% and 4.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Norwegian Stock Sinks as It Predicts Losses to Continue

    FEATURE Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell in premarket trading Tuesday after the cruise company predicted it would continue to be unprofitable in the third quarter. Norwegian (ticker: NCLH ) posted a second-quarter adjusted loss of $478.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slip as Micron warns, chipmakers fall

    The S&P 500 ticked down 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near the flatline. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.8%. The moves follow a lackluster start to the week Monday that saw all three major indexes close little changed.

  • SoftBank Sells 12 Million SoFi Shares in Bid to Reduce Costs ‘Dramatically’

    SoFi Technologies stock stumbled Tuesday, a day after major shareholder SoftBank announced it had sold at least part of its 9% stake in the financial services company. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, SoftBank (ticker: SFTBY ) disclosed it had sold 6.68 million shares of SoFi ( SOFI ) at the price of $8.17 a share. The loss was partially due to significant losses in its flagship Vision Fund, which has been dragged down by tumbling technology valuations.

  • DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.94% and 14.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?