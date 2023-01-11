U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

Hilb Group Acquires Pennsylvania-based Oak Ridge Surety Agency, Expands Mid-Atlantic Market Presence

·2 min read

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired Pennsylvania-based Oak Ridge Surety Agency, further expanding the company's growing presence in the Mid-Atlantic region and building on its surety specialty and expertise. The acquisition took effect December 30, 2022. The business will join with Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Wharton Surety Consultants, a Hilb Group agency.

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC)
The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC)

Based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Oak Ridge Surety Agency specializes in providing competitive surety bond programs and commercial insurance options to its customers. The agency places a strong emphasis on client relationships at the core of its business, built through trust, communication, care, and attention for their customers. Martin Hellman and his team of insurance professionals will become part of Hilb Group's Mid-Atlantic regional operations.

"Our team is excited to join Hilb Group," Martin Hellman said. "This partnership allows us to maintain the strength of our local connections, while enhancing the resources and offerings we can provide to our clients now and in the future."

"We are pleased to welcome Oak Ridge Surety Agency to Hilb Group and together to draw from their trusted market presence and expertise," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "This addition represents a strong complement to our client offerings and an ideal fit for our growth strategy."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 150 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Peter Lobred 
804.548.4629 
plobred@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:
Ryan Havermann 
804.414.6508
rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilb-group-acquires-pennsylvania-based-oak-ridge-surety-agency-expands-mid-atlantic-market-presence-301718828.html

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

