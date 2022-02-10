U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,550.78
    -36.40 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,570.39
    -197.67 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,317.80
    -172.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.73
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    -8.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9910
    +0.0620 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1670
    +0.6420 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,750.25
    -373.64 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.86
    -4.32 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.50
    -5.92 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Hilb Group Acquires Philadelphia-based Wharton Surety Consultants, Expands Presence in the National Surety Marketplace

·2 min read

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has partnered with Wharton Surety Consultants and added to its portfolio, expanding the company's growing presence in the Philadelphia area. The transaction became effective December 31, 2021.

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC)
The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC)

Based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Wharton specializes in surety and fidelity bonding. Serving clients nationwide, Wharton maintains relationships with over 20 different sureties across a broad range of markets. Agency Principal Eric Follman and his team of surety professionals will join the Hilb Group's Mid-Atlantic regional operations.

"We take great pride in the relationships we have developed with our clients over the past 30 years," said Eric Follman. "We are excited now to grow the offerings we provide our clients through our partnership with the Hilb Group – adding national resources to build on our local relationships."

"Wharton Surety brings extensive experience and knowledge in surety and fidelity bonding – a strong complement to build on our expertise and offerings for our clients," Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said. "We are thrilled to welcome them to our company and look forward to our next steps together."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 125 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Peter Lobred
804.548.4629
plobred@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:
Ryan Havermann
804.414.6508
rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilb-group-acquires-philadelphia-based-wharton-surety-consultants-expands-presence-in-the-national-surety-marketplace-301479351.html

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble as red-hot inflation print pressures tech shares

    U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print for clues on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will adjust monetary conditions to rein in surging prices.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • 2 Stocks On Sale That Are Changing the World

    The stock market is full of companies with innovative ideas, but there are also many businesses riding on previous success. Two companies with the vision and product to change the future are Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Cloudflare's mission is simple: "to build a better internet."

  • Is a Reverse Stock Split Coming for These 2 Pot Stocks?

    It's a discretionary move, and while some businesses, including Berkshire Hathaway, like keeping their share prices high, others like to split their stocks to bring down their prices so they look more affordable to retail investors. Two cannabis stocks that may potentially take on such moves in the near future are Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO). It's looking inevitable that Sundial Growers will need to use a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • Disney's blowout earnings: 3 hot takeaways

    Disney's earnings crushed it. Here's what you need to know.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) three-year earnings growth trails the strong shareholder returns

    It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...

  • Datadog Stock Pops On Earnings Beat, Guidance Amid Amazon Partnership

    Datadog stock popped after its December-quarter earnings and revenue handily beat estimates while 2022 revenue guidance also beat views.

  • Better Buy: Meta Platforms vs. PayPal Holdings

    This earnings season was brutal for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has lost about 30% of its market value since it posted a messy fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 2. PayPal's stock price has also plunged roughly 30% since the digital-payments provider posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 1.

  • Twitter Announces $4 Billion Share Buyback, Revenue Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. announced a $4 billion stock buyback on Thursday, which helped buoy its shares amid an otherwise lackluster earnings report.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosRevenue in the holiday quarter rose 2

  • Twilio Stock Jumps Nearly 20%. Its Earnings Were That Good.

    The company said it now expects to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis for calendar year 2023 and beyond.

  • Brookfield considers spinoff of asset management unit

    Brookfield Asset Management stock rose 4.5% in premarket trades Thursday after the investment firm said it's weighing the possibility of separating part of its asset management business either in the public or private market. CEO Bruce Flatt laid out the possibility in a letter to shareholders and said the equity value of its separated asset management business stands at about $70 billion to $100 billion, or $45 to $60 a share. That figure excludes the equity capital of $50 billion or $30 a shar

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • 1 Metaverse Stock That Just Crushed Its Big Tech Rival

    Last week was jam-packed with earnings results from the most popular big tech companies, leading to wild price action swings that kept investors guessing. An investment thesis shouldn't be formed from one earnings report, but Snap is trending in the right direction, and it has an innovative take on the metaverse that could generate significant growth in its business. Changes to privacy rules at Apple and Alphabet, which owns the Android mobile operating system, stirred up major concerns in social media circles during 2021.

  • Could Meta Platforms Stock Double Over the Next 12 Months?

    Shares of Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) have been absolutely clobbered this year. The stock is down about 30% so far in 2022. The question on many investors' minds is whether this pullback in the tech-stock price represents a buying opportunity.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?