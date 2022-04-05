U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Hilb Group Announces Platform Leader for Midwest Region

·2 min read

RICHMOND, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that Ryan Hartzler has been named Midwest Platform leader, building on the company's commitment to a strong regional leadership structure to support ongoing expansion.

Ryan Hartzler
Ryan Hartzler

In this new role, Hartzler will be responsible for the growth and development of Hilb Group agencies in Indiana, Michigan, and additional Midwest states as the company expands its presence and brand throughout the region. He will report to Hilb Group's Chief Operating Officer, Jason Angus.

Hartzler joined the Hilb Group in 2016 as part of the company's acquisition of Patriot Insurance. Additionally, he is a 2021 graduate of Hilb Group's Brad Post Leadership Institute with the College of William & Mary. With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Hartzler's background in insurance sales and underwriting includes positions specializing in life, auto, and commercial lines of business.

"Our growth strategy and approach focus on surrounding ourselves with the right agencies and partnering with these talented individuals to create and ensure opportunities for new associates to have a direct impact on our current and future success," said Chief Executive Officer Ricky Spiro. "Ryan and this role are proof of our belief in what our agencies and associates can contribute, collectively as well as individually."

"As Hilb Group continues to grow nationally and in the Midwest, I am excited by the potential for what we will achieve," Hartzler added, "as well as to build on our reputation for expert solutions and outstanding service for the clients and communities who depend upon us."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 130 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Peter Lobred
804.548.4629
plobred@hilbgroup.com

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC)
The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilb-group-announces-platform-leader-for-midwest-region-301517858.html

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

