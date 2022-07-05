Hilbert Group hires Cevian Capital senior executive, Richard Murray, as CEO of asset management division, Hilbert Capital

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 05, 2022 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999)

Hilbert Group AB, the Nasdaq First North listed investment firm (ticker: Hilb B) focusing on digital assets and blockchain technology, has appointed Richard Murray to join the executive team as CEO of Hilbert Capital, the asset management division of Hilbert Group.

Richard brings nearly two decades of international alternative investment experience to Hilbert. He is joining the firm from Cevian Capital, Europe's preeminent activist fund manager with $15bn of assets under management. Prior to Cevian, he spent over a decade developing business and investor solutions at Finisterre Capital and Brevan Howard Asset Management, one of the world's leading macro hedge funds.

"We are very pleased to have Richard onboard as the CEO of Hilbert Capital," said Niclas Sandström, Hilbert Group's CEO. "Richard will lead the development of the business and investor solutions for asset management. We have spent five years quietly developing our investment strategy, track record and operating platform. Richard now joins to scale this business in an environment where institutions around the world are beginning to allocate to investment solutions like Hilbert's.

In joining Hilbert, Richard also brings with him a team of senior business developers who all worked together at Brevan Howard. This team is contracted to work with Richard to distribute Hilbert Group's fund solutions in the key institutional markets for us in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

"Richard and I worked closely together for five years at Finisterre Capital, and I consider him to be one of the most impactful business-builders in the industry. His expertise and network in buy-side sales/distribution and marketing will be instrumental to the success of our asset management activities."

Speaking on his appointment, Richard said: "Digital assets will be the asset class with the most compelling opportunities for institutional investors over the next 10 years. I am excited to team up with former buy-side colleagues from Finisterre and Brevan Howard to lead the development and growth of Hilbert as cryptocurrencies become an emerging and compelling alternative asset class.

Richard Murray's appointment will take effect on 5 July 2022.

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.

