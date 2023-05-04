Hilbert Group postpones the publication of the annual report

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 04, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999) The publication of Hilbert Group's annual report for the financial year 2022 has been postponed. The annual report is expected to be published on Hilbert Group's website next week. The Annual General Meeting will commence on May 26 as scheduled, but the meeting will be adjourned until the date falling three weeks after publication of the annual report.

"We need more time to complete the annual report and give our auditors the necessary time for the audit. I want to emphasise that the postponement is not due to any drama in the content of the annual report. The reason is simply that the company's IFRS accounting, given the nature of the company's business and scope across several international jurisdictions, is considerably complex.", comments Erik Nerpin, Chairman of the Board.

Hilbert Group has also decided to postpone the publication of the company's interim report for the first quarter until May 31, 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Nerpin

Chairman of the board - Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)70 620 7359

erik.nerpin@advokatnerpin.com

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.

