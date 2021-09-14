U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.05
    -25.68 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.57
    -292.06 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.76
    -67.82 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,207.62
    -33.17 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.38
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.90
    +12.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1811
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6510
    -0.3440 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,619.55
    +1,751.85 (+3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.94
    +26.21 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Hilco Global Mexico Appointed Primary Servicer of Major Payroll Loan Company in Mexico

·3 min read

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent weeks, Hilco Terracota, a subsidiary of Hilco Global and Hilco Global Mexico, was appointed as the Primary Servicer of one of the major Payroll Loan Companies in Mexico and Colombia (the "Company"). The Company has recently filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in the US and Mexico and is undergoing a major restructuring process. As part of the Company's restructure, most of its creditors appointed Hilco Terracota, who previously acted as Master Servicer, to act as its Primary Servicer of the loans pledged to them by the Company, one linked to a securitization issued by the Company in the Mexican Stock Exchange in 2018 and the second linked to a loan granted by a major United States bank.

Hilco Global Mexico
Hilco Global Mexico

This is the first time in Mexico that a major payroll loan provider is replaced as a Primary Servicer, which marks the efficient transition that Hilco Global Mexico and Hilco Terracota can bring to complicated situations and the trust that they generate with issuers and borrowers, as well as bondholders and lenders in Mexico. Additionally, it proves how Hilco Global continues to apply its unique capabilities to bring and create value in special or complicated situations.

"Hilco Terracota is committed in protecting the interests of bondholders and lenders during the transition process as primary servicer, while at the same time helping the Company during its restructuring process to continue to generate cashflow, so that interests are aligned and our focus is now on collections and providing timely and accurate information," said Samuel Suchowiecky CEO of Hilco Global Mexico.

The appointments were designated by the Bondholders in the Holders' meeting that took place in early September, and by the United States bank respectively.

"We consider these appointments to ratify our evolution into the most trusted and dependable servicers in Mexico, sought after by borrowers and issuers because of the trust our work generates. We will continue to offer Primary, Master and Special Servicing, Servicing solutions to complement Hilco Global´s unique capabilities," added Anthony McCarthy Deputy CEO of Hilco Global Mexico.

Hilco continues to expand its presence in Mexico while at the same time consolidating its experience and strength locally and globally.

About Hilco Global Mexico: Located in Mexico City, Hilco Global Mexico provides a full suite of asset valuation services, on-site and Internet-based auctions, private treaty sales and advisory services to private and public sector customers and governmental agencies throughout Mexico and Central America. Specific expertise includes valuation and monetization of industrial assets, real estate, agricultural assets, as well as valuation of art and other personal property assets. Hilco Global Mexico will often purchase assets and inventories to expedite the availability of working capital to help facilitate restructurings, mergers and acquisitions. Hilco Global Mexico is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilco-global-mexico-appointed-primary-servicer-of-major-payroll-loan-company-in-mexico-301376791.html

SOURCE Hilco Global Mexico

Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Is Crashing

    Support.com's merger with a Bitcoin-mining company isn't powering the gains some investors had hoped for.

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Semper Vic Partners LP, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.0% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 5.1% and 8.6% return respectively […]

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 21%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT), which took off last month on speculation that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) might build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone -- doubling Globalstar's stock price in less than a month's time -- came crashing back to Earth on Tuesday. As of 3:15 p.m. EDT, Globalstar stock is down 21%. As the theory went, you see, Apple was gearing up to announce new features and capabilities of this year's iPhone iteration, the iPhone 13.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Why Herbalife Stock Just Crashed 15%

    The name takes me back to the first time I heard about Herbalife, while living and working in Moscow in the '90s, and saw a flyer on a lamppost announcing products for sale from "Gerbil-Life," the closest Herbalife could get to transliterating its name. Herbalife shareholders, though, are not smiling today because of something the company just announced. Yesterday after the close of trading, Herbalife issued an earnings warning for its fiscal third quarter 2021, and the stock is down 15% in response as of 10 a.m. EDT this morning.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Why Comcast Stock Just Crashed 5%

    Don't look now, but shares of cable TV and internet-giant Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) just shorted out, crashing 5.4% through 11:15 a.m. EDT -- and it has only itself to blame. More precisely, it has CFO Michael Cavanagh to blame. Speaking at an investor conference this morning, Cavanagh revealed that Comcast is looking to "trend in line for third quarter net adds with historical averages for third quarter, but ... be behind the third quarter 2019, which was a record third quarter," reports TheFly.com today.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.

  • Here's why the stock market may surprise everyone and 'melt-up'

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with one veteran Wall Street strategist who is going against the grain with a very bullish take on stocks.

  • 3 Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy in September

    To find stocks that fit the description, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to share which stock they thought could help investors stay calm amid any market turbulence. Jason Hawthorne (Exact Sciences): Since 2014, Exact Sciences has been known for Cologuard, its at-home test for early cancer screening.

  • Why Crocs Stock Reached an All-Time High Today

    Shares of popular casual footwear maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) popped today after the company introduced a new shoe made of a bio-based material as it aims to reduce its carbon footprint. Crocs management previously announced that the company would achieve net zero emissions by 2030. Now Crocs has provided details on a new shoe that will be produced using bio-based material it calls Croslite.

  • Everything in Apple’s event was more ‘evolutionary than revolutionary’: Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Apple’s live event bringing the latest news on Apple’s devices.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.