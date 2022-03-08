U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

Hilco Global Stands with Ukraine

·3 min read

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) announced today that it will donate $100,000 through it's Hilco Helps initiative to aid and support the people in Ukraine and its refugees that have fled to other countries.

Hilco Global Asset Smarter (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Global)
Hilco Global Asset Smarter (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Global)

Jeffrey B. Hecktman, CEO and Founder of Hilco Global said, "The attacks on the nation of Ukraine this past week have been tragic and unsettling. As a global company with offices across the world, we have watched in horror the unprovoked attacks by Russia on the peace-loving people of Ukraine and we condemn the killing of innocent civilians which has caused thousands to flee the country and leave their homes and lives behind."

Hilco Global, through its Hilco Helps (www.hilcohelps.com) initiative, is donating the first $75,000 split equally between Sunflower of Peace and United Help Ukraine, as they represent two organizations the company feels are having an immediate impact. On top of this contribution, Hilco Global is committing another $25,000 (for a total of $100,000) by matching $1 dollar for each like, repost and share on social media that highlights any of the philanthropic organizations listed below:

Gary Epstein, Executive Vice PresidentCMO at Hilco Global said, "To show solidarity and deliver assistance to the Ukrainian people, Hilco Global is calling upon our colleagues in the financial services industry, and our friends and family to join us in donating and sharing this message of support and solidarity on social media."

Epstein added, "We believe that by sharing our collective voice for good, we demonstrate solidarity with the people of Ukraine and can deliver critically needed help to the victims impacted by this crisis. We urge everyone to consider sharing and donating to these and other impactful organizations."

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has over a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 720 professionals operating in 11 offices around the world and has large offices located in Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, London, Mexico City, New York, Philadelphia, Sydney -AU, and more.

Hilco Helps (www.hilcohelps.com) serves as a Hilco Global worldwide initiative to support causes and not-for-profit organizations that help enhance the lives and maximize the potential of the world's most important assets: Human Assets. Through many Hilco Helps programs, the organization works to improve the lives of those in need (often children) in communities that are under served and require assistance to maximize their full potential providing millions of dollars of support (through in-kind donations, direct donations, and marketing efforts/sponsorship) to non-profit groups doing outstanding work.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilco-global-stands-with-ukraine-301498145.html

SOURCE Hilco Global

