Hilco Performance Solutions Expands its Advisory Practice with the Addition of Two Associate Directors, Steve Savoy, and Frederic Vanlinthout

·4 min read

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its expansion with hands-on experienced process improvement experts, Steve Savoy and Frederic Vanlinthout have been named Associate Directors of Hilco Performance Solutions (HPS) a management consulting firm that consists of operational and financial experts in the areas of Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Sales & Customer Experience, Organizational Design, and M&A.  An operating company of Hilco Global, HPS helps clients simplify and streamline business processes and improve operational efficiencies.

Hilco Performance Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Performance Solutions)
Hilco Performance Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Performance Solutions)

In announcing the additions, Steven Tanzi, President of Hilco Performance Solutions said, "We are very excited to add these two outstanding individuals to HPS. They are the ideal combination of advisory experts and industry practitioners to be hands-on client partners. Steve is focused on operations and procurement and Frederic on finance and strategy.  Both-- together with our existing HPS team—will provide problem-solving, issue resolution, process improvement, help our clients execute more quickly and develop new skills in their organization, and improve financial results."

Mr. Savoy has over 25 years of both industry and consulting experience supporting companies with their transformational efforts leveraging his knowledge of supply chain, operations, manufacturing, procurement, program management and strategy. He has led numerous Lean implementation projects, PMO teams, operations strategy, and strategic sourcing projects.

Mr. Savoy's experience includes:

  • Interim VP Procurement for $4 billion electronics equipment manufacturer with $800 million direct spend. Hit savings targets for the first time in 3 years with savings 40% above targets. Collaborated with IT and Finance to track part savings to the P&L statement.

  • Achieved up to 20% reduction in cost of goods through strategic sourcing for clients in multiple industries

  • Developed a manufacturing strategy and footprint by evaluating processes and capabilities in each facility to determine logical manufacturing units to drive unbiased decision making. The new footprint and strategy generated $10 million in annual savings.

  • Led post-merger integration and execution of the value creation plan for private equity portfolio companies in industrial equipment and automotive aftermarket

  • Led a $1 billion division of a Tier 1 automotive supplier. Organically grew revenue and turned around negative margins to industry average.

Mr. Savoy has a BSE in Engineering Science (applied mathematics) and MSE in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA in Operations from MIT Sloan.  He is a Detroit Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth Board member where he chairs the Committee for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

With over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, strategy, and business development in the automotive and financial services industries, Mr. Vanlinthout's experience includes:

  • Led the development of business models in support of truck & large SUV product programs at Ford Motor Company, including volume, margin, and capital investment studies.

  • Implemented structural cost improvements through low-cost sourcing decisions and by leveraging the large revenue base while controlling a multi-billion-dollar annual marketing budget for the Ford & Lincoln brands

  • Actively supported the development of and transition to an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system environment

  • Developed five-year plans, budgets, forecasts, and select portions of SEC filings (10-Q, 10-K) as Financial Planning and Analysis Manager over Ford's Mobility segment. Also managed income statements, balance sheets, cash flows, and control audits, as well as oversaw capital allocation, calls on capital, cumulative investment, funding needs, acquisitions, and divestitures

  • Led several corporate strategy projects (electric F-150 Lightning & Mustang Mach-E, electric vehicle charging, energy markets) and developed innovative business models and monetization solutions (pricing & product/service costing), supporting the company to become a top player in electrification, connectivity, smart mobility, and autonomous vehicles

  • Managed residual risk reserve balances and lifetime portfolio of residual losses for the Premier Automotive Group (PAG) and Mazda

  • Developed dashboards and scorecards for commercial lines activities and claims management of American International Group (AIG). Implemented activity-based costing tool for use in Europe

Mr. Vanlinthout has a BA in Advanced Applied Economics and an MA in Management Engineering (Materials Technology), both from the University of Antwerp. He also holds an MBA (Finance) from Drexel University's LeBow College of Business.

About Hilco Performance Solutions

An operating company of Hilco Global, Hilco Performance Solutions (HPS) consists of cross-functional manufacturing experts in the areas of Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Sales & Customer Experience, Organizational Design, and M&A, advising clients toward sustainable revenue growth and cost reduction. By combining advisory experts with reputable industry veterans, Hilco provides the right talent to get the job done. While many management consulting companies focus on strategy and sharing leading theory, HPS focuses on action, working in the trenches with our clients and translating strategy into results.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilco-performance-solutions-expands-its-advisory-practice-with-the-addition-of-two-associate-directors-steve-savoy-and-frederic-vanlinthout-301740437.html

SOURCE Hilco Performance Solutions

