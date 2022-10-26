U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.60
    -28.51 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,839.11
    +2.37 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,970.99
    -228.12 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.33
    +8.18 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.18
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.04 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0090
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1625
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3070
    -0.0530 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,819.22
    +729.02 (+3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.66
    +14.08 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

New Hilco Report: A Rising Tide of Consumer Debt Warrants Precautionary Receivables Planning

·2 min read

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global has issued a timely report that explores the current state of the US economy with a narrowed focus on the rise of consumer debt and how that will inform near-term receivables planning for businesses and creditors.

Hilco Global Asset Smarter (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Global)
Hilco Global Asset Smarter (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Global)

A Rising Tide of Consumer Debt Warrants Precautionary Receivables Planning, authored by Adam Evans- Vice President of Business Development at Hilco Receivables, discusses some of the critical variables, with a focus on consumer debt and inflation, that stand to impact businesses and creditors through the balance of the year and beyond. The report also explores how those with risk in their portfolios can approach the process of readiness to mitigate potential risk ahead.

"Whether we are heading into an acute period of slow growth, an extended decline, stagflation or a full-blown recession is an increasingly heated topic of debate," says Evans. "We encourage businesses and creditors with risk in the affected industries to maintain a close eye on their portfolios and the overall industries in which commercial borrowers operate, paying close attention to factors including inventory levels and receivables aging."

To obtain a copy of the article for publication or to schedule an interview with Adam Evans, contact Karen Bubrowski- Senior Director of Marketing, Hilco Global at kbubrowski@hilcoglobal.com.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has over a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 720 professionals operating in 11 offices around the world and has large offices located in Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, London, Mexico City, New York, Philadelphia, Sydney -AU, and more.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hilco-report-a-rising-tide-of-consumer-debt-warrants-precautionary-receivables-planning-301660411.html

SOURCE Hilco Global

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing stock nosedives amid earnings miss

    Boeing is having its worst day since May as shares plunge following its earnings miss.

  • Nvidia Leads Chip Stocks Higher on Meta’s Planned Tech Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Buried in a gloomy earnings report from Meta Platforms Inc. was a bit of good news -- just not for the Facebook parent company.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnThe shares of companies that supply data centers gained after Meta Platforms said it’s planning to

  • 10 Cheap Chinese Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cheap Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. The Chinese market is looking bleak as President Xi Jinping enforces Covid Zero initiatives just as investors were rejoicing a rally in stocks. Wuhan […]

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Meta, Ford, ServiceNow and more

    Meta, Ford, and ServiceNow are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Facebook earnings cut in half, Meta stock sinks toward lowest prices in more than 6 years

    Meta Platforms Inc. on Wednesday became the latest tech titan tattooed by a precipitous drop in digital advertising, reporting less than half the profit it had in the same quarter a year ago and sending its stock plummeting toward the lowest prices in more than six years.

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 7.7% on Wednesday after the tech giant told investors to brace for a steep downturn in the personal computer (PC) market and a decelerating pace of expansion in the cloud. Microsoft's revenue grew by 11% year over year to $50.1 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on Sept. 30. Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, the software maker's sales rose by 16%.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 36%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Fed statistics are 'reflecting an economy that no longer exists': Strategist

    Fitz-Gerald Group Principal Keith Fitz-Gerald and Jake Jolly, BNY Mellon Investment Management Senior Investment Strategist, examine the market outlook amid tech stock losses and the Fed's interest rate hikes, while also looking at inflation, the Fed's economic data, and the new FAANG stocks.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • AT&T’s dividend yield falls below Verizon’s. What that means for the stocks.

    AT&T Inc. no longer seems the most unloved name in wireless, and that manifested in one milestone that occurred last week.

  • Canopy Growth Corporation and Canopy USA, LLC Announce Filing of Early Warning Report regarding TerrAscend Corp.

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) and Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA") today announced that each of the Company and Canopy USA has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the Company's direct and indirect disposition of, and Canopy USA's direct and indirect acquisition of beneficial ownership of: (i) 38,890,570 exchangeable shares

  • Ford earnings: Shares slide following Q3 release; affirms lower end of profit guidance

    Ford (F) shares fell after hours after reporting Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Why Nabors Industries Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) had surged more than 20% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rally was its third-quarter report. "We had an outstanding third quarter," CEO Anthony Petrello said in the earnings release.

  • How Much Upside is Left in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)? Wall Street Analysts Think 119%

    The mean of analysts' price targets for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) points to an 118.7% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Here’s what needs to happen for the stock market to bottom, according to Goldman Sachs strategists

    The pressure for tighter financial conditions is not yet at an end, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.12% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?