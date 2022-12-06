U.S. markets closed

Hill International Awarded Contract to Provide Construction Management Services for Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund’s $400 Million Healthcare Project in Jordan

Hill International, Inc.
·3 min read
Hill International, Inc.
Hill International, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA and AMMAN, Jordan, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide construction management services to the Saudi Jordanian Fund for Medical Educational Investment Company (SJFMEI), a subsidiary of the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund (SJIF), for a new $400 million healthcare project in Amman, Jordan.

Once complete, the project will deliver a university hospital with 330 beds, 72 outpatient clinics, a children’s hospital, and medical school with the capacity for up to 600 students with a projected enrollment of 100 students annually. The project will also include five medical centers of excellence, each focused on providing care for the most common and fastest-growing non-communicable diseases in Jordan and the region, including cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, and orthopedics, while also supporting advanced research through four centers in the fields of genomics and precision medicine, stem cells and regenerative medicine, health systems and public health, and bioinformatics.

Work will be implemented in partnership with two of the most prestigious institutions in the world in the fields of healthcare and medical education.

Hill Regional President – Middle East Abdo Kardous said of the award: “This new healthcare project will raise the level of care for the entire Jordanian population and set a new standard in patient well-being. We are excited to support such a transformative healthcare infrastructure program and look forward to realizing the SJFMEI’s vision as planned.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali added, “Healthcare projects and programs are growing in scale and complexity around the world, and SJFMEI’s new project is as ambitious as it is necessary. Hill specializes in achieving such bold healthcare projects, and in helping our clients realize their goals of delivering improved care for their citizens.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,200 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
(215) 309-7707
elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.
Devin Sullivan
Senior Vice President
(212) 836-9608
dsullivan@equityny.com


