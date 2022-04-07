U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Hill International Awarded Five-Year Contract to Support TxDOT's Statewide Alternative Delivery Program

Hill International, Inc.
3 min read
In this article:
PHILADELPHIA and HOUSTON, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was awarded a five-year contract from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to provide Program Management Consultant (PMC) services to support TxDOT’s Alternative Delivery Division (ALD) with management of the Department’s Alternative Delivery Program (ADP) goals for design & construction and operations & maintenance.

Hill’s services will include scheduling, cost estimating, risk management, technical writing, project management training, design management, claims management, change management, procurement support, document management, and other project support services.

Hill First Vice President, Texas/Southern Operations Robert A, Ferguson, LEED AP, says of the award: “ALD has built a strong foundation to deliver projects under the ADP. Our job will be to enhance that foundation and make certain these projects take full advantage of the benefits of alternate delivery methods. As a firm, Hill specializes in managing alternative delivery projects, and we will leverage that experience to help TxDOT accelerate delivery, realize cost savings, maintain consistency, and reduce project risks.”

“Infrastructure of all types is the backbone of Hill’s business,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “This is especially true of projects utilizing design-build, CM-at-risk, and other alternative delivery methods. This contract provides us with another opportunity to showcase our skills in helping our infrastructure clients realize the potential cost and schedule benefits of these methods while minimizing the associated risks.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,000 professionals in 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
(215) 309-7707
elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.
Devin Sullivan
Senior Vice President
(212) 836-9608
dsullivan@equityny.com


