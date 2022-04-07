Hill International Awarded Five-Year Contract to Support TxDOT’s Statewide Alternative Delivery Program

Hill International, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA and HOUSTON, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was awarded a five-year contract from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to provide Program Management Consultant (PMC) services to support TxDOT’s Alternative Delivery Division (ALD) with management of the Department’s Alternative Delivery Program (ADP) goals for design & construction and operations & maintenance.



Hill’s services will include scheduling, cost estimating, risk management, technical writing, project management training, design management, claims management, change management, procurement support, document management, and other project support services.

Hill First Vice President, Texas/Southern Operations Robert A, Ferguson, LEED AP, says of the award: “ALD has built a strong foundation to deliver projects under the ADP. Our job will be to enhance that foundation and make certain these projects take full advantage of the benefits of alternate delivery methods. As a firm, Hill specializes in managing alternative delivery projects, and we will leverage that experience to help TxDOT accelerate delivery, realize cost savings, maintain consistency, and reduce project risks.”

“Infrastructure of all types is the backbone of Hill’s business,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “This is especially true of projects utilizing design-build, CM-at-risk, and other alternative delivery methods. This contract provides us with another opportunity to showcase our skills in helping our infrastructure clients realize the potential cost and schedule benefits of these methods while minimizing the associated risks.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,000 professionals in 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

