Hill International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Provides 2021 Financial Guidance

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Net cash provided by operating activities of $12.3 million and free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) of $10.4 million

Consulting Fee Revenue (“CFR”) of $296.6 million

Net loss of $8.2 million, which included $11.7 million of non-cash charges and a $0.6 million non-recurring charge

Net income adjusted for these items (a non-GAAP measure) of $4.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $19.0 million

Bookings of $360.9 million, producing a book-to-burn ratio of 121.7%

At December 31, 2020: Total cash of $41.4 million Total liquidity of $45.9 million





PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) ("Hill" or the "Company"), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2020") and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“After a difficult start to the year due to the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, we generated momentum across our organization during the final three quarters of 2020 and have entered 2021 with a great sense of optimism," said Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. "We generated CFR of nearly $300 million, exceeded our gross margin estimate by over 100 bps, and delivered strong growth in Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We managed our costs efficiently throughout 2020 and ended the year with a cash and liquidity profile that ranked among the strongest in Hill's recent history. We enjoyed another strong bookings year in 2020, and are encouraged by both the level of new awards we have secured thus far in 2021 and the outlook for additional new business development activity. Although our consulting fee revenue was negatively impacted by the pandemic due primarily to delayed project starts that manifested during most of 2020, we believe that many of these delayed projects will commence in 2021 as the effects of the pandemic subside."

Mr. Ghali continued, "In 2020 we were awarded over $190 million in global infrastructure awards. We believe that infrastructure will be a key driver of economic recovery in a post-pandemic world and we are well-positioned to capitalize on anticipated stimulus-related spending in both the U.S. and the European Union. These projects will likely emphasize creating a modern and sustainable infrastructure focused on end markets such as transit, aviation, power, housing and buildings - areas in which Hill has a long and distinguished history of successful project completion. We remain committed to growing our business, expanding our reach, and delivering value to our stakeholders."

"We more than doubled our unrestricted cash position to $34.2 million compared to year end 2019 and ended the year with robust free cash flow and a greatly improved liquidity profile," said Todd Weintraub, Hill's Chief Financial Officer. "We also were able to grow our adjusted EBITDA for 2020 by 12.4% over 2019 despite COVID-19 related headwinds to our CFR."

Q4 2020 Financial Results Overview

Hill's consulting fee revenue ("CFR") declined to $72.2 million in Q4 2020 from $76.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 ("Q4 2019"), primarily due to delayed projects starts and certain project suspensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $28.7 million, or 39.7% of CFR, compared to $23.6 million, or 30.7% of CFR, in Q4 2019. This increase is due to a net credit of $7.1 million received in Q4 2019 related to the collection of a fully reserved receivable from a project in Libya. Excluding this benefit, SG&A in Q4 2019 was $30.7 million, or 40.0% of CFR.

Operating profit for Q4 2020 was $6.3 million, a decrease from operating profit of $10.3 million in Q4 2019, driven primarily by the aforementioned collection of a reserved receivable in 2019 and the effects of COVID-19 on CFR when compared to last year's fourth quarter. Adjusted operating profit, a non-GAAP measure (see definition and reconciliation below), improved to $5.9 million in Q4 2020 from $2.8 million in Q4 2019.

Income tax expense in Q4 2020 rose to $4.4 million from an income tax benefit of $3.4 million in Q4 2019, due primarily to the reversal of an accrual related to the former claims business in 2019 and additional reserves recorded in 2020 related to uncertain tax positions.

Net loss attributable to Hill in Q4 2020 was $1.8 million, and included a $1.4 million non-cash charge related to the previously announced closure of Hill's Brazil operations ("the Brazil charge"). Net income attributable to Hill in Q4 2019 was $12.1 million and included a $7.1 million collection of an outstanding receivable from Libya ("the Libya Receivable"). Adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure (see definition and reconciliation in the table below), was $0.7 million in Q4 2020, compared to adjusted net income of $4.6 million in Q4 2019. The change from 2019 to 2020 was primarily due to the reversal of a tax accrual in 2019 discussed above.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure (see definition and reconciliation below), rose to $5.7 million in Q4 2020, compared to $4.0 million in Q4 2019.

2020 Financial Results Overview

CFR for 2020 declined to $296.6 million from $308.6 million, due to the factors described above.

SG&A decreased to $109.2 million in 2020 as compared to $116.9 million in 2019 (excluding the Libya receivable), reflecting the cost containment initiatives implemented by Hill in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating profit was $10.5 million in 2020 as compared to $18.5 million in 2019. Adjusted operating profit, a non-GAAP measure (see definition and reconciliation below) improved to $17.4 million from $12.9 million in 2019.

Income tax expense in 2020 was $7.1 million as compared to an income tax benefit of $1.1 million in 2019, due primarily to the same factors impacting Q4 2020 and 2019 discussed above.

Net loss attributable to Hill was $8.2 million, or $0.14 per share, in 2020, including the non-cash $5.5 million Brazil charge. Net income was $14.1 million, or $0.25 per share, in 2019 and included the $7.1 million Libya Receivable. Adjusted net income for 2020, a non-GAAP measure (see definition and reconciliation below), was $4.2 million compared to $8.4 million in 2019.

Financial Condition and Backlog

Net cash provided by operating activities rose to $12.3 million at December 31, 2020 from $10.0 million at December 31, 2019. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure (see definition below), for 2020 was $10.4 million, which represents net cash provided by operating activities, less $1.8 million in purchases of property and equipment during the year. Free cash flow in 2019 was $6.0 million, which represents net cash provided by operating activities, less $3.9 million in property and equipment purchased during the year.

Unrestricted cash at December 31, 2020 was $34.2 million, a $1.0 million improvement from September 30, 2020 and a $18.3 million increase from December 31, 2019. The Company had approximately $11.7 million in available and undrawn credit facilities at December 31, 2020, compared to $3.3 million at September 30, 2020 and $14.7 million at December 31, 2019. The Company's total liquidity at December 31, 2020 was $45.9 million, as compared to $36.6 million at September 30, 2020 and $30.7 million at December 31, 2019.

Cash flow generation and the increases in cash and liquidity during the year were achieved primarily from the Company's operating activities. The Company also benefited from the deferral of certain payroll taxes permitted under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES ACT") and the suspension of the 401(k) matching for most of the year.

Backlog (which is a non-GAAP measure; see definition below) was $666.7 million at December 31, 2020.

2021 Financial Guidance

CFR for 2021 is expected to range between $320 - $330 million, representing an increase of between 8% - 11% from 2020. This increase is expected to consist of both new awards and extensions of existing contracts.

SG&A for 2021 is expected to increase from $109.2 million incurred in 2020. The outlook for SG&A reflects an anticipated rebound in activity as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic subside and the Company's activity increases. The Company will continue to manage SG&A and its association with CFR relative to the evolving effects of COVID-19.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 is expected to range between $20 and $22 million, up from Adjusted EBITDA of $19.0 million for 2020 and representing growth of 5% - 16%.

Non-GAAP Measures

The following measures below are not measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the related measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Backlog

Backlog represents the Company's estimate of the amount of uncompleted projects under contract and awards in-hand that are expected to be recognized as CFR in future periods as a component of total revenue. Hill's backlog is based upon the binding nature of the underlying contract, commitment or letter of intent, and other factors, including the economic, financial and regulatory viability of the project and the likelihood of the contract being extended, renewed or canceled. Although backlog reflects business that the Company considers to be firm, cancellations or scope adjustments may occur. It is an important indicator of future performance and is used by the Company in planning Hill's operational needs. Backlog is not a measure defined in GAAP and the Company's methodology for determining backlog may not be comparable to the methodology used by other companies in determining their backlog.

Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

Adjusted operating profit (loss) is operating profit (loss), adjusted to exclude non-recurring items and non-cash items including unrealized foreign currency exchange losses (gains), share-based compensation and the write-off of leasehold improvements previously included in property and equipment on the Company's consolidated balance sheets. The Company believes that adjusted operating profit (loss) is useful to investors and other external users of Hill's financial statements as a measure of a company's core ongoing operations, without regard to generally non-recurring items and non-cash activity.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hill

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hill is net income (loss) attributable to Hill, adjusted to exclude non-recurring and non-cash items including unrealized foreign currency exchange losses (gains), share-based compensation and the write-off of leasehold improvements previously included in property and equipment on the Company's consolidated balance sheets. The Company believes that adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hill is useful to investors and other external users of Hill's financial statements as a measure of a company's operating performance, without regard to generally non-recurring items and non-cash activity.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), in addition to operating profit, net income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of Hill's financial and operating performance. Investors should recognize that EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of Hill's financial statements in evaluating its operating performance because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA, adjusted to exclude the impact of certain items, including non-recurring, one-time costs (as presented in the table below) and non-cash items such as unrealized foreign currency exchange losses (benefit) and share-based compensation expense. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA helps its investors and other external users of Hill’s financial statements understanding of a company’s operating performance, without regard to non-recurring and other non-cash activity.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of its 2020 financial guidance for such non-GAAP measure to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for non-recurring, one-time costs and other charges reflected in its reconciliation of historic numbers.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, includes net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations, less purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow is a useful indicator that provides additional perspective on Hill's ability to generate cash that is available to the Company for taxes and other corporate purposes. Investors should recognize that free cash flow might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. This measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

• (877) 407-9753 (Domestic) or

• (201) 493-6739 (International)

The call will also be accessible on the “Investor Relations” section of Hill’s website at www.hillintl.com. Click on “Financial Information” and then “Conferences and Calls”.

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,700 professionals in approximately 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations and any statements regarding our expectations for the timing of our work on projects are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the effects of any continued spread of the COVID-19 virus or effects of decreased oil and gas prices. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,229 $ 15,915 Cash - restricted 3,752 4,666 Accounts receivable, net 98,186 103,892 Accounts receivable - affiliates, net 23,285 18,776 Current portion of retainage receivable 11,775 16,459 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,378 9,340 Income taxes receivable 2,298 2,256 Total current assets 182,903 171,304 Property and equipment, net 9,443 11,895 Cash - restricted, net of current portion 3,432 4,401 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,116 17,451 Financing lease right-of-use assets 288 — Retainage receivable 6,044 5,695 Acquired intangibles, net 2,253 232 Goodwill 46,397 48,024 Investments 2,805 1,711 Deferred income tax assets 3,698 3,800 Other assets 1,620 5,038 Total assets $ 271,999 $ 269,551 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current maturities of notes payable and long-term debt $ 987 $ 1,792 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 67,797 65,172 Income taxes payable 2,219 3,152 Current portion of deferred revenue 3,305 10,773 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,797 5,736 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 70 — Other current liabilities 5,796 4,876 Total current liabilities 84,971 91,501 Notes payable and long-term debt, net of current maturities 48,294 41,150 Retainage payable 600 1,551 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,210 419 Deferred revenue 7,488 3,041 Non-current operating lease liabilities 13,184 17,030 Non-current financing lease liabilities 186 — Other liabilities 6,778 4,631 Total liabilities 162,711 159,323 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized, 62,920 and 62,708 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 215,010 212,759 Accumulated deficit (79,542 ) (71,360 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,318 (3,817 ) Treasury stock of 6,807 and 6,546 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (29,056 ) (28,231 ) Hill International, Inc. share of equity 107,736 109,357 Noncontrolling interests 1,552 871 Total equity 109,288 110,228 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 271,999 $ 269,551





HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, (1) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consulting fee revenue $ 72,162 $ 76,838 $ 296,615 $ 308,620 Reimbursable expenses 19,953 6,989 71,909 67,817 Total revenue 92,115 83,827 368,524 376,437 Direct expenses 59,095 51,299 249,173 249,587 Gross profit 33,020 32,528 119,351 126,850 Selling, general and administrative expenses 28,672 23,580 109,215 109,746 Foreign currency exchange (benefit) loss (699 ) (662 ) 2,923 1,159 Plus: Share of profit of equity method affiliates 1,265 690 3,286 2,601 Operating profit 6,312 10,300 10,499 18,546 Less: Interest and related financing fees, net 1,354 1,387 5,224 5,795 Plus: Other (loss) income, net (2,057 ) (155 ) (5,711 ) 394 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,901 8,758 (436 ) 13,145 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,358 (3,357 ) 7,134 (1,109 ) Net (loss) income (1,457 ) 12,115 (7,570 ) 14,254 Less: net income (loss) - noncontrolling interests 304 (6 ) 612 170 Net (loss) income attributable to Hill International, Inc. $ (1,761 ) $ 12,121 $ (8,182 ) $ 14,084 Basic (loss) income per common share - Hill International, Inc. $ (0.03 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.25 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 56,756 56,566 56,603 56,280 Diluted (loss) income per common share - Hill International, Inc. $ (0.03 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.25 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 56,756 56,566 56,603 56,280

(1) Amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are unaudited.





HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,(1) Twelve Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income (1,457 ) 12,115 (7,570 ) 14,254 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in): Depreciation and amortization 658 1,389 4,038 3,824 Recovery of bad debts (634 ) (8,414 ) (1,940 ) (11,360 ) Amortization of deferred loan fees 178 176 699 715 Deferred tax expense 282 92 782 751 Share-based compensation 390 260 2,006 2,514 Lease right-of use assets 972 (37 ) 4,135 3,899 Loss on liquidation of subsidiary 1,437 — 5,501 — Foreign currency remeasurement losses (gains) (699 ) (1,009 ) 2,923 (905 ) Accounts receivable 8,777 13,327 13,463 27,315 Accounts receivable - affiliates 1,785 6,791 (4,509 ) 485 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,567 (1,656 ) 1,149 (3,792 ) Income taxes receivable (458 ) (756 ) (419 ) (1,504 ) Retainage receivable 79 2,759 (337 ) 200 Other assets (2,050 ) (1,084 ) (4,693 ) (164 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,886 ) (9,471 ) (245 ) (14,934 ) Deferred payroll tax payments 912 — 3,623 — Income taxes payable 209 (4,417 ) (952 ) (5,703 ) Deferred revenue (651 ) (319 ) (3,102 ) (2,554 ) Lease liabilities (1,363 ) (269 ) (4,622 ) (4,630 ) Other current liabilities (2,258 ) 388 1,168 124 Retainage payable (222 ) — (952 ) 624 Other liabilities 1,444 (602 ) 2,132 820 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,012 9,263 12,278 9,979 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (742 ) (978 ) (1,843 ) (3,936 ) Acquisition of Grandfathered Engineering Corporation license (1,050 ) — (1,050 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (1,792 ) (978 ) (2,893 ) (3,936 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan borrowings 19 — 1,310 — Payments on term loans (227 ) (265 ) (893 ) (1,060 ) Proceeds from revolving loans 15,144 27,226 53,630 37,296 Repayment of revolving loans (23,509 ) (36,384 ) (47,777 ) (41,361 ) Proceeds from stock issued under employee stock purchase plan 24 27 245 194 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8,549 ) (9,396 ) 6,515 (4,931 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 637 933 540 763 Deconsolidated cash — — 9 — Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (692 ) (178 ) 16,431 1,875 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of year 24,982 23,107 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of year $ 41,413 $ 24,982





Twelve Months Ended December 31, Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: 2020 2019 Interest and related financing fees paid $ 4,670 $ 5,347 Income taxes paid 3,748 4,821 Transfer of proceeds from shares pledged as collateral to treasury stock 825 — Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities 8,448 8,164 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities (2) 1,293 21,351 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities 288 — Cancellation of PIDC-Local Development Corporation forgivable loan 345 —

(1) Amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 calculated based on the change between years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and are unaudited.

(2) Amount for the year December 31, 2019 relates to the Company's January 1, 2019 adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-2, Leases (Topic 842). See Note 14 - Leases to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.





HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

The following table includes a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to its most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating profit $ 6,312 $ 10,300 $ 10,499 $ 18,546 Adjustments to operating profit Share-based compensation (1) 390 260 2,006 1,598 Unrealized foreign currency exchange (benefit) loss (765 ) (1,172 ) 2,634 (814 ) Collection of Libya receivable, net (2) — (7,124 ) — (7,124 ) Write-off of leasehold improvement (3) — — 1,582 — Non-recurring activity (4) — 500 636 646 Adjusted operating profit $ 5,937 $ 2,764 $ 17,357 $ 12,852 Net (loss) income (1,457 ) 12,115 (7,570 ) 14,254 Less: net income (loss) - noncontrolling interests 304 (6 ) 612 170 Net (loss) income attributable to Hill International, Inc. $ (1,761 ) $ 12,121 $ (8,182 ) $ 14,084 Adjustments to net earnings (loss) attributable to Hill International, Inc. Interest and related financing fees, net 1,354 1,387 5,224 5,795 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,358 (3,357 ) 7,134 (1,109 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (3) 658 1,389 4,038 3,824 EBITDA 4,609 11,540 8,214 22,594 Adjustments to EBITDA: Share-based compensation (1) 390 260 2,006 1,598 Unrealized foreign currency exchange (benefit) loss (765 ) (1,172 ) 2,634 (814 ) Collection of Libya receivable, net (2) — (7,124 ) — (7,124 ) Brazil Office Closure 1,437 — 5,501 — Non-recurring activity (4) — 500 636 646 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,671 $ 4,004 $ 18,991 $ 16,900 Net (loss) income attributable to Hill International, Inc. $ (1,761 ) $ 12,121 $ (8,182 ) $ 14,084 Adjustments to net (loss) earnings attributable to Hill International, Inc. Share-based compensation (1) 390 260 2,006 1,598 Unrealized foreign currency exchange (benefit) loss (765 ) (1,172 ) 2,634 (814 ) Collection of Libya receivable, net (2) — (7,124 ) — (7,124 ) Write-off of leasehold improvement (3) — — 1,582 — Brazil Office Closure 1,437 — 5,501 — Non-recurring activity (4) — 500 636 646 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (699 ) $ 4,585 $ 4,177 $ 8,390

(1) Share-based compensation excludes amounts paid related to the Company's Profit Improvement Plan during 2019 and accrued in previous years.

(2) The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes amount collected, net of amounts paid to subcontractors and other fees.

(3) The write-off of leasehold improvements that was incurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 as a result of the sublease of the Company's corporate headquarters as part of its cost reduction initiatives was included in depreciation and amortization expense and is reflected in SG&A in the Company's consolidated statements of operations.

(4) Non-recurring activity includes costs incurred/(recovered) from the Company's Profit Improvement Plan during 2019 and the settlement of Hill's employer tax liability under its former subsidiary recognized during 2020, which are both reflected in SG&A within the Company's consolidated statements of operations.

