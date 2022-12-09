U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Hill Physicians Medical Group Honored for High-Quality, Affordable, Patient-Centered Care

·2 min read

Receives Integrated Healthcare Association's 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Award for Achieving Top Marks on Quality, Patient Experience and Cost

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group (HPMG), the largest independent physician group in Northern California, has been honored as a top performer by the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) with the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Award for the Sacramento and Bay Area regions.

Hill Physicians Medical Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hill Physicians Medical Group)
Hill Physicians Medical Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hill Physicians Medical Group)

The Excellence in Healthcare Award represents the highest level of achievement in IHA's statewide "Align. Measure. Perform." (AMP) Program. The award recognizes provider organizations that perform in the top 50 percent in all three major AMP areas: clinical quality, patient experience, and total cost of care. Of the nearly 200 provider organizations statewide participating in the AMP Program, only 27 attained the Excellence in Healthcare Award for 2022, based on AMP results for measurement year 2021.

"We are thrilled to receive this award, once again, for achieving strong quality results and high levels of patient satisfaction, while effectively managing costs," expressed David Joyner, CEO, HPMG. "Our physicians are passionate about delivering personalized, high-quality care to a diverse group of patients throughout the twelve counties we serve, and we believe our commitment to innovation enables us to continually improve our patients' healthcare journey."

IHA's AMP programs use a fair and transparent approach to measurement and benchmarking to create a reliable assessment of performance for medical groups and independent physician associations across health plans. The AMP programs, recognized nationally for partnering with organizations across California and the nation, drive meaningful changes that reduce costs and improve healthcare quality and outcomes.

About Hill Physicians Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of more than 5,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals giving members access to healthcare in 12 counties spanning the Sacramento, Stockton, and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by the Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com

CONTACT:
Cynthia Hibbard
925-829-9329
Cynthia.Hibbard@hpmg.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hill-physicians-medical-group-honored-for-high-quality-affordable-patient-centered-care-301699018.html

SOURCE Hill Physicians Medical Group

